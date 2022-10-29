Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula make final appeals for votes

BREAKING | Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing incident in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap via AP)

A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters

At least 120 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korea. Here a look at some of the major crowd disasters around the world in recent decades.

  • Drag queens and how they got pulled into politics

    Drag has been dragged through the mud as right-wing activists and politicians complain about the 'sexualization' or 'grooming' of children. Performers say the protesters are the ones terrorizing and harming children and making them political pawns.

    A drag queen who goes by the name Flame reads stories to children and their caretakers during a Drag Story Hour at a public library in New York, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

  • Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87

    Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.

