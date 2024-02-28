World

    • Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized for tests, may need new surgery

    Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro arrives to give a press conference at a restaurant in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Santos) Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro arrives to give a press conference at a restaurant in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Santos)
    Share

    Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Wednesday for tests, his spokesman Fabio Wajngarten said on social media, adding doctors would assess if he needs surgery to correct an abdominal hernia.

    Bolsonaro since 2018 has had multiple operations, some directly linked to when he was stabbed in the gut while campaigning for the presidency in September 2018.

    More details to come. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News