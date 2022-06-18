Brazil police arrest 3rd suspect in Amazon shooting deaths

A demonstrator holds a poster with the images of British journalist Dom Phillips, left, and expert on indigenous affairs Bruno Araujo Pereira who disappeared, in Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) A demonstrator holds a poster with the images of British journalist Dom Phillips, left, and expert on indigenous affairs Bruno Araujo Pereira who disappeared, in Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social