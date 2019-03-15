Brazil judge issues arrest warrant for suspect in shooting
Cemetery employees carry the coffin that contain the remains of 15-year-old Kaio Lucas da Costa Limeira, a victim of the mass shooting at the Raul Brasil State School, in Suzano, Brazil, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 11:45AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 15, 2019 11:47AM EDT
SAO PAULO - A judge has ordered the arrest of a suspect linked to a school shooting that left seven people dead in Brazil.
Sao Paulo's Court of Justice said Friday that an arrest warrant had been issued for a teenager in the city of Suzano, on the outskirts of Brazil's largest city. Police said earlier that another person was believed to be involved in planning Wednesday's attack, but have not revealed his name.
Five students, a teacher and a school administrator were killed at Raul Brasil school. One of the shooters also killed his uncle shortly before carrying out the massacre.
Nine others were wounded, including seven who were still hospitalized Thursday.
Attackers Guilherme Taucci Monteiro, 17, and Luiz Henrique de Castro, 25, are also dead.
