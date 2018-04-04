Brazil court rejects former president's petition to avoid jail
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends an extraordinary Worker's Party leaders' meeting in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 30, 2015. (AP / Andre Penner)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 11:46PM EDT
Justices on Brazil's top court have delivered a major blow to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
They voted 6-5 early Thursday to reject his petition to stay out of prison while appealing a corruption conviction.
The decision by the Supreme Federal Tribunal means that da Silva will likely soon be forced to begin serving his 12-year sentence.
It also means that his push to run for re-election later this year is all but doomed. The decision came after more than 10 hours of debate in an often heated session.