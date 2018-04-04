

The Associated Press





Justices on Brazil's top court have delivered a major blow to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

They voted 6-5 early Thursday to reject his petition to stay out of prison while appealing a corruption conviction.

The decision by the Supreme Federal Tribunal means that da Silva will likely soon be forced to begin serving his 12-year sentence.

It also means that his push to run for re-election later this year is all but doomed. The decision came after more than 10 hours of debate in an often heated session.