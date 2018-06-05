Brawl erupts outside NYC funeral home
An NYPD cruiser is seen in this file photo. (AP / Mary Altaffer)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 11:53AM EDT
NEW YORK - A wild crowd scene erupted as police were trying to break up a fight outside a New York City funeral home.
The New York Police Department says officers were called at around 7:30 p.m. Monday about two women fighting for unknown reasons.
WNBC says people attending a wake at the East Harlem funeral home poured onto the sidewalk and jumped into the fray.
A witness, Angel Gutierrez, says people in the crowd of several dozen started screaming and pushing officers after an officer used a stun gun on a man during an arrest.
Two people were arrested and charges are pending. Two officers were treated for bite marks.