BERLIN -- German police said Friday that a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing two years ago has been found in the home of a man suspected of child pornography offences.

Police in the western city of Recklinghausen said officers were searching the 44-year-old suspect's home when they discovered the teenager inside a cupboard.

In a statement, police said that there was no indication the boy was held in the apartment against his will. The teenager was taken into police protection.

He had been living in a shelter in a nearby town when he was reported missingby social workers in 2017.

The suspect was taken into custody.