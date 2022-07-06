Boy, 2, orphaned after both parents killed in Fourth of July parade shooting

Boy, 2, orphaned after both parents killed in Fourth of July parade shooting

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

July 4 shooting suspect bought guns legally despite threats

The man charged with killing seven people when he unleashed a hail of bullets on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago legally bought the high-powered rifle used in the shooting and four other weapons, despite threatening violence, police said.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social