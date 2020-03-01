TORONTO -- An 11-year-old boy died after falling 90 metres while ice climbing in upstate New York.

Few details have been released by officials about the fall, which took place Saturday afternoon in the Catskill Mountains.

Local authorities say the boy was at a popular ice climbing spot in Hunter, N.Y., approximately 200 kilometres north of New York City.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, the boy was with a group of people when he fell. A helicopter was brought in to airlift him to hospital.

The boy's name has not been publicly released.

Ice climbing is a popular tourist activity in the Catskills. One tourism website boasts that the region contains approximately 300 climbs.