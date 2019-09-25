Bottoms up, fire's out: German man douses fire with beer
A giant beer mug is carried on Thursday,, July 11, 2019 by a crane to its new place on the Theresienwiese in Munich, Germany, where the traditional Oktoberfest, Bavaria's legendary beer feast, takes place in late September. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 11:20AM EDT
BERLIN -- A German motorist is being credited for his quick thinking after his engine caught fire on the Autobahn. He turned to a slightly different foam extinguisher to douse the flames: bottles of beer.
Police told the dpa news agency Wednesday that the man was on the highway near the town of Hoesbach in Bavaria the day before when he smelled something odd.
Pulling over, the man spotted flames under the hood of his car. He quickly grabbed bottles of beer from a case in his car and quenched the fire.
Authorities say the fire department responded but there was nothing left for them to do.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump Ukraine call at centre of Democrats' impeachment probe
- Fast-moving glacier threatens valley in Mont Blanc massif
- Why transcript of Trump's Ukraine call is not word for word
- Chinese relatives marry each other 23 times in two weeks in alleged scam
- At centre of U.S. scandal, Ukraine's leader speaks at the UN