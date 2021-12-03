SARAJEVO, BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA -- Bosnian police on Friday arrested seven people suspected of war crimes against civilians during the 1992-95 conflict in the Balkan country, the security authorities said.

The group was apprehended in the areas of the eastern towns of Bijeljina and Sokolac, a statement by the Bosnian security agency said.

Bosnia's prosecutors said those arrested were members of the Bosnian Serb police during the war.

They are suspected of the execution-style killing of 22 Bosniak civilians, including seven children and eight women, in an eastern Bosnian village during the conflict.

More than 100,000 people were killed during the war in Bosnia that pitted the country's mostly Muslim Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats against each other. The war ended in a U.S.-brokered peace agreement.