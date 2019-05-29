Boris Johnson ordered to go on trial over EU membership claim
Boris Johnson makes a statement outside his home in London announcing his support for the Leave campaign, on Feb. 21, 2016. (Tim Ireland / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 7:37AM EDT
LONDON -- A British judge has ruled that former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will be summoned to court to answer questions about his possible misconduct in public office during the Brexit referendum campaign in 2016.
District Judge Margot Coleman said Wednesday that Johnson will be questioned about whether he lied during the campaign when he said Britain contributed 350 million pounds (US$442 million) to the European Union each week.
Lawyers representing an individual pursuing a private prosecution of Johnson asked Westminster Magistrates' Court to summon the politician.
The judge said the allegations against Johnson are "unproven" but added that issuing a summons is proper.
Johnson is a prominent contender in the Conservative Party leadership race who stands to become prime minister if he wins that contest.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Australian 'Egg Boy' donates US$70,000 to Christchurch victims
- Quebecer jailed in Oman being extradited to United Arab Emirates, son says
- Canadian sentenced for selling encrypted phones to criminals
- Texas suburb issues cease-and-desist order for private border wall
- Lawyer calls for Canada to bring 'ISIS bride' and her newborn son home