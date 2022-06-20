Boris Johnson has sinus operation at London hospital

Boris Johnson has sinus operation at London hospital

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures after arriving at RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, England, Saturday, June 18, 2022, following a trip to Ukraine. (Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP) Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures after arriving at RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, England, Saturday, June 18, 2022, following a trip to Ukraine. (Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | How much money do you need to live as a digital nomad?

With the world opening up, there’s been a renewed interest in travelling and working in different countries as a digital nomad. So how much money do you need to make it work abroad? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social