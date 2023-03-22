Boris Johnson faces high-stakes grilling over 'partygate'

China and Russia: A long, complicated friendship

Chinese leader Xi Jinping just concluded a three-day visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a warm affair in which the two men praised each other and spoke of a profound friendship. It's a high point in a complicated, centuries-long relationship.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, delivers his speech as Chinese President Xi Jinping listens to him during their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Moscow Kremlin, March 21, 2023. (Pavel Byrkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

