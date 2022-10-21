Boris Johnson eyes comeback as U.K. Conservatives pick new PM
Several British lawmakers, including scandal-tarnished former prime minister Boris Johnson, jockeyed for support Friday to become the country's next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss' historically short-lived government.
The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to have a new prime minister in place within a week. The leadership uncertainty comes at a time of lethargic economic growth and as millions struggle with the rising cost of groceries, fuel and other basics and higher mortgage rates. A growing wave of strikes by train and postal workers, lawyers and more has revealed mounting discontent as a recession looms.
Johnson has not even declared he is running, but bookmakers have made him one of the favourites to win the contest -- reflecting the scale of division and disarray in the party as it picks its third prime minister of the year. It would be an astonishing comeback for a polarizing figure forced out just over three months ago amid a welter of ethics scandals.
Truss quit on Thursday after a turbulent 45 days, conceding that she could not deliver on her tax-cutting economic package, which she had to abandon after it caused turmoil in financial markets.
House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was the first candidate to declare she is running to replace Truss, saying in a tweet that she represented "a fresh start." The straight-talking 49-year-old Royal Navy reservist, who briefly served as U.K. defence secretary in 2019, is bookies' third favourite. Relatively little known to the public, outside Conservative circles she remains best known for appearing on the 2014 reality TV diving show "Splash!"
Leading the pack in lawmakers' support, though yet to declare, is former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who was runner-up to Truss for the leadership in the summer. Sunak, 42, lost despite repeatedly warning Conservatives that Truss' tax-cutting plans would be disastrous -- as proved to be the case. The former hedge-fund manager's supporters consider him a steady hand for an ailing economy.
Popular Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who was touted as a possible contender, ruled himself out of the race on Friday.
The wild card is Johnson, who was forced from office in July and still faces an inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament while in office that could lead to his suspension as a lawmaker.
He has not said whether he will run, but his allies in Parliament are working to gather support for an "I'm Backing Boris" campaign. Johnson is expected to return shortly from a Caribbean vacation.
Johnson, 58, is still adored by some Conservatives as a vote winner with a rare common touch who led the party to a big election victory in 2019. He is more popular with the party's grassroots than with lawmakers -- and he is reviled by some for the chaos and scandal that marred his term in office.
"Having a winner in place is what the party needs to survive," Johnson ally Nadine Dorries told Sky News.
Johnson was able to shrug off lapses that would have sunk many politicians. He survived even after he was fined by police for attending one of a series of illegal parties in government buildings while the U.K. was under lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.
He finally resigned after one scandal too many. That incident involved his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct, sparking an exodus of dozens of members of his government.
He left reluctantly, calling the decision to oust him "eccentric" and ending his final appearance in Parliament with the words: "Hasta la vista, baby."
Former Conservative leader Michael Howard implored the party not to return to the "psychodrama" of the Johnson era.
"He's had his chance, and it didn't work," Howard said. Some Conservative legislators have even threatened to leave the party if Johnson returns as leader.
Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester, said Conservatives who thought Johnson could solve their problems "don't live in a reality-based community."
He warned that the electorate at large has not forgotten Johnson's many scandals -- and he no longer has the appeal he once did.
"We know the public don't like him, he can't govern, he definitely can't unify his party. It will be a disaster. It will fail," Ford said.
Nominations for a new leader will close on Monday afternoon, and candidates need the signatures of at least 100 of the 357 Conservative lawmakers, meaning a maximum field of three. If three meet that threshold, lawmakers will vote to knock out one and then hold an indicative vote on the final two. The party's 172,000 members will then get to decide between the two finalists in an online vote. The new leader is due to be selected by Oct. 28.
Truss quit after her brief, disastrous experiment in libertarian economics. Her proposal for aggressive tax cuts that would be paid for through government borrowing pummelled the value of the pound. Investors showed little tolerance for her plan at a time when the British economy is still grappling with its exit from the European Union, the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
Her package of unfunded tax cuts drove up the cost of government borrowing and home mortgages, and forced emergency Bank of England intervention. Truss executed a series of U-turns and replaced her Treasury chief but faced rebellion from lawmakers in her party that obliterated her authority.
Truss admitted Thursday that "I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."
The Conservative Party turmoil is fuelling demands for a national election. Under Britain's parliamentary system, there does not need to be one until the end of 2024, though the government has the power to call one sooner.
Currently that looks unlikely. Opinion polls say an election would spell disaster for the Conservatives, with the left-of-centre Labour Party winning a large majority.
Still, opposition politicians say the recent tumult -- and the decision by Truss to rip up many of the policies on which Johnson was elected -- means the government lacks democratic legitimacy.
Labour Leader Keir Starmer accused the Conservatives of presiding over a "revolving door of chaos."
"This is doing huge damage to our economy and the reputation of our country," he said. "We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election -- now."
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Steve Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Mounties have confirmed some of the movements of an Indian migrant family who froze to death near the U.S.-Canadian border earlier this year, but say they are still unsure how they made it to Manitoba.
Federal freeze on buying, selling handguns now in effect, says public safety minister
Measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada took effect on Friday, the federal public safety minister announced in a social media post.
WATCH LIVE | Inquiry hears tense exchange over request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
The lawyer for Ottawa's former police chief says the number of officers needed to clear the "Freedom Convoy" wasn't "pulled out of a hat," despite concerns expressed by a senior Ontario Provincial Police officer.
BREAKING | Steve Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Despite serving shortest term ever, Liz Truss is entitled to US$129,000 a year as a former prime minister
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able to claim expenses of up to 115,000 pounds (US$129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
Canada Post hiring for hundreds of postal clerk jobs this holiday season
Canada Post is looking to fill hundreds of postal clerk positions over the holiday season in multiple provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at how where the jobs are and how you can apply.
Hoggard case highlights barriers for sexual assault victims in coming forward: advocate
In the wake of musician Jacob Hoggard being sentenced to five years in jail for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, one advocate says the drawn-out case highlights the challenges victims face in coming forward.
Hacker who stole Ed Sheeran songs sentenced to 18 months
A computer hacker who stole unreleased songs from British pop star Ed Sheeran and American rap artist Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, U.K. prosecutors said Friday.
Canada
-
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Mounties have confirmed some of the movements of an Indian migrant family who froze to death near the U.S.-Canadian border earlier this year, but say they are still unsure how they made it to Manitoba.
-
Canada Post hiring for hundreds of postal clerk jobs this holiday season
Canada Post is looking to fill hundreds of postal clerk positions over the holiday season in multiple provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at how where the jobs are and how you can apply.
-
Rain returns to southern B.C. for 1st time in weeks as regions deal with impacts of drought
Many B.C. residents woke up Friday to what's become an unfamiliar sight in recent weeks: rain.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Inquiry hears tense exchange over request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
The lawyer for Ottawa's former police chief says the number of officers needed to clear the "Freedom Convoy" wasn't "pulled out of a hat," despite concerns expressed by a senior Ontario Provincial Police officer.
-
Hoggard case highlights barriers for sexual assault victims in coming forward: advocate
In the wake of musician Jacob Hoggard being sentenced to five years in jail for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, one advocate says the drawn-out case highlights the challenges victims face in coming forward.
-
Federal freeze on buying, selling handguns now in effect, says public safety minister
Measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada took effect on Friday, the federal public safety minister announced in a social media post.
World
-
UN demands end to violence in Haiti, sanctions gang leader
The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Friday demanding an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and imposing sanctions on a powerful gang leader.
-
Boris Johnson eyes comeback as U.K. Conservatives pick new PM
Several British lawmakers, including scandal-tarnished former prime minister Boris Johnson, jockeyed for support Friday to become the country's next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss' historically short-lived government.
-
Italy's far-right leader formally asks for mandate to govern
Italian politician Giorgia Meloni, whose party has neo-fascist roots, said Friday that she and her allies have asked the nation's president to give her the mandate to form what would be Italy's first far-right-led government since the end of World War II.
-
Despite serving shortest term ever, Liz Truss is entitled to US$129,000 a year as a former prime minister
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able to claim expenses of up to 115,000 pounds (US$129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
-
Pakistan's election commission bars ex-PM Khan from office
Pakistan's elections commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office for five years, after finding he had unlawfully sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier, officials said.
-
Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe
As Russia pounds Ukraine, with shelling around a nuclear power plant and repeated Russian threats to use a nuclear weapon, the Polish government ordered an inventory this month of the 62,000 air raid shelters in the country.
Politics
-
Federal freeze on buying, selling handguns now in effect, says public safety minister
Measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada took effect on Friday, the federal public safety minister announced in a social media post.
-
Politicians' support of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa risked emboldening organizers: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police warned last winter that support for the "Freedom Convoy" from Canadian political figures was likely to embolden protesters in the streets of downtown Ottawa.
-
Liberals want House speaker to investigate hidden tags on Poilievre YouTube account
The federal Liberals are demanding a formal investigation into the use of hidden tags embedded in Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's YouTube videos.
Health
-
Physical inactivity costs Canada US$421 million annually, US$27 billion worldwide: WHO
A new report from the World Health Organization says annual health-care costs arising from lack of physical activity have reached US$27 billion globally and US$421 million Canada.
-
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
-
Boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba that may have been contracted at Lake Mead
A boy has died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba, which officials believe he may have been exposed to at Lake Mead, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
-
How to catch the Orionid meteor shower as it peaks Friday
With the Orionid meteor shower expected to peak on Friday, here are some viewing tips for catching a glance at the light show.
-
Social media platforms brace for U.S. midterm elections mayhem
With less than three weeks before the polls close for the U.S. midterm elections, misinformation about voting and elections abounds on social media -- despite promises by tech companies to address a problem blamed for increasing polarization and distrust.
Entertainment
-
Hacker who stole Ed Sheeran songs sentenced to 18 months
A computer hacker who stole unreleased songs from British pop star Ed Sheeran and American rap artist Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, U.K. prosecutors said Friday.
-
Music star Taylor Swift releases new album 'Midnights'
U.S. music superstar Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album 'Midnights' on Friday, as well as additional tracks made during the record making process.
-
James Corden breaks his silence about that restaurant ban
When it comes to all that drama surrounding being temporarily banned from a famous New York City restaurant, James Corden finds it all 'so silly.'
Business
-
Statistics Canada says retail sales up 0.7 per cent in August
Statistics Canada says retail sales edged up 0.7 per cent to $61.8 billion in August as high gas prices eased slightly and e-commerce sales increased.
-
Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week
Stocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading.
-
New U.K. leader to face highest government debt in 60 years
British government debt rose to the highest level in almost 60 years last month and retail sales slumped, underscoring the scale of the economic challenges facing whoever replaces Prime Minister Liz Truss after her administration imploded under the weight of its failed financial plan.
Lifestyle
-
Is Barilla really 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta?' A lawsuit says no
Barilla can't avoid a class-action lawsuit over allegedly deceptive advertising about the pasta's origins, a federal judge ruled this week. At issue is the brand's slogan 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta,' which the lawsuit says can lead customers to believe it's actually made in Italy.
-
Winnipeg woman to buy new couch with $1M lottery prize
A Winnipeg woman is $1-million richer after winning one of the Maxmillions drawn for the Oct. 7 Lotto Max jackpot.
-
'A wonderful feeling': 84-year-old Canadian with Alzheimer's graduates from university
An 84-year-old Canadian who lives with Alzheimer’s Disease has graduated from King's University College in London, Ont. after completing 35 courses over the last four years.
Sports
-
Former world number one Simona Halep provisionally suspended for doping
Two-times major winner Simona Halep of Romania has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned substance roxadustat, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday.
-
Tom Brady apologizes for comparing NFL to 'going away on deployment for the military'
Tom Brady has apologized for a 'very poor choice of words; after he compared playing in the NFL to a military deployment.
-
Blue Jays agree to terms with manager John Schneider on three-year deal
The Toronto Blue Jays and manager John Schneider have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with a team option for the 2026 season.
Autos
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.
-
Toyota expects to cut full-year output target due to chip shortage
Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday its annual vehicle production was likely to come in below its initial target, as a persistent global semiconductor shortage hampers efforts by the world's biggest car maker by sales to boost output.
-
Tesla cars will not be approved as fully self driving this year, Musk says
Tesla's advanced driver assistant software will not gain regulatory approval in 2022, Chief Executive Elon Musk said, signaling that the company is not yet able to satisfy authorities that its cars can be driven without someone behind the wheel.