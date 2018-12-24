

CTVNews.ca Staff





A GoFundMe campaign raising money for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico has surpassed the Humboldt Broncos’s campaign as one of the top-grossing fundraisers of the year.

“We the people will fund the wall” has raised more than US$16.6 million as of Monday afternoon, surpassing the Humboldt Broncos’ total of CAD$15.2 million.

The border wall campaign will still need to raise another US$5.5 million to surpass the "Time's Up Legal Defence Fund" as the top-grossing fundraiser in GoFundMe history.

Brian Kolfage, Purple Heart recipient and triple amputee veteran, began the campaign earlier this week and says the money will go directly to help build the border wall.

A competing GoFundMe has raised more than US$142,000 for ladders.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the partial shutdown of the government after not receiving the US$5 billion needed to build the wall.