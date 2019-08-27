Border Patrol agent pleads guilty to hitting migrant in face
In this June 5, 2014 file photo, a Border Patrol agent uses a headset and computer to conduct a long distance interview by video from a facility in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 9:52PM EDT
SAN DIEGO -- A Border Patrol agent in California has pleaded guilty to hitting a migrant in the face and has agreed to resign.
The San Diego Union-Tribune says Jason McGilvray entered the plea Thursday in San Diego federal court to a misdemeanour charge of deprivation of rights under the colour of law.
He was sentenced to a year of probation.
McGilvray, who worked in Calexico, said in a plea agreement that in February he detained a migrant who had tried to illegally enter the U.S. by jumping a border fence.
The agreement says McGilvray struck the migrant in the face after he was in custody.
McGilvray agreed to resign his job. He joined the Border Patrol in 2006.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Vast fires sweep across Bolivia as well as Brazil
- Watch as a rockslide races down the side of this mountain -- narrowly missing a bus
- Bolsonaro open to foreign aid to fight Amazon fires, drops demand for Macron apology
- U.N. envoy: Climate summit to focus on immediate action
- Biden: Racism in U.S. is institutional, 'white man's problem'