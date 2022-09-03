Border patrol: 9 migrants die crossing swift Texas river

Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande illegally, stand behind an unlocked gate at Heavenly Farms, a pecan farm, Heavenly Farms, owned by Hugo and Magali Urbina, Aug. 26, 2022, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande illegally, stand behind an unlocked gate at Heavenly Farms, a pecan farm, Heavenly Farms, owned by Hugo and Magali Urbina, Aug. 26, 2022, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social