Book deal for investigators of Anne Frank's capture
Anne Frank at 12 years old. (AFP PHOTO)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 9:54AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 3, 2018 10:20AM EDT
NEW YORK -- An investigative team looking into who betrayed Anne Frank and her family has a book deal.
"Anne Frank: A Cold Case Diary" will be published in the summer of 2020, HarperCollins Publishers told The Associated Press on Thursday. The book was among the most talked about at last month's London Book Fair.
Former FBI agent Vincent Pankoke has been leading an international effort to solve the decades-long mystery over how the Jewish family's attic hideout in Amsterdam was discovered in 1944. Anne Frank was sent to a concentration camp and died the following year. Her father later found her diary, which has sold millions of copies.
The publisher acquired world rights to the book.
