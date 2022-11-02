'Boogaloo' backer arrested, faces federal charges in Detroit

In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a man wearing a Hawaiian pattern face mask attends a rally in Richmond, Va. People following the anti-government "boogaloo" movement, which promotes violence and a second U.S. civil war, have been showing up at protests across the nation armed and wearing tactical gear. But the movement has adopted an unlikely public and online symbol: Hawaiian print shirts. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File) In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a man wearing a Hawaiian pattern face mask attends a rally in Richmond, Va. People following the anti-government "boogaloo" movement, which promotes violence and a second U.S. civil war, have been showing up at protests across the nation armed and wearing tactical gear. But the movement has adopted an unlikely public and online symbol: Hawaiian print shirts. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social