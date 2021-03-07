TORONTO -- Prince Harry and Meghan opened up about their life both in and out of the Royal Family during a wide-ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday.

In the interview, Harry and Meghan spoke about their relationship with the Royal Family, Meghan’s first meeting with Queen Elizabeth and the tensions she’s experienced with the family.

Here are some of the things we learned about Oprah’s interview with Harry and Meghan, which aired Sunday evening.

THEY’RE HAVING A GIRL

Harry and Meghan revealed that they’re having a girl, adding that his first thought was “amazing.”

Harry goes on to say they now have their family: “the four of us and our two dogs.”

The couple also said they are sticking to two kids.

MEGHAN HAD SUICIDAL THOUGHTS

Meghan reveals in the interview that she had suicidal thoughts as royal life took a toll on her mental health.

"I just didn't want to be alive anymore," Meghan said.

When Oprah specifically asks if Meghan was having suicidal thoughts, she replied: "Yes.”

"I thought it would have solved everything for everyone,” she said.

Meghan added that she sought help from "the institution” but was denied.

HARRY AND MEGHAN WERE TOLD THEIR SON WOULDN’T RECEIVE ROYAL TITLE, SECURITY

Meghan said that while she was pregnant with Archie, the family decided that their unborn child would not be given a formal title within the Royal Family and that he would not receive personal security.

Meghan said she was afraid of taking a traditional photo outside the hospital where he was born.

“There was a fear surrounding it, because we were scared of having to offer up our baby, knowing that they weren’t going to be kept safe,” Meghan said.

THE FAMILY WAS CONCERNED ABOUT THE COLOUR OF ARCHIE’S SKIN

Meghan said that while she was pregnant with Archie, the family had multiple conversations with Harry about their unborn child’s skin colour and what it would mean for the family.

"That was relayed to me from Harry,” Megan said. “Those were conversations that family had with him. And I think it was really hard to be able to see those as compartmentalized conversations."

She did not disclose who had the conversation with Harry about her child, noting it would be “very damaging to them.”

Later in the interview, Harry said he is “never going to share” thatconversation he had.

“There were some real obvious signs before we even got married that this was going to be really hard,” he said.

WHEN THE ‘PENNY DROPPED’

In the interview, Meghan said she first met Queen Elizabeth after a church service and was excited for the encounter and then she realized the decorum required when meeting the Queen.

“(Harry) said ‘Do you know how to curtsy?’ Now I thought genuinely that that was what happened outside,” Meghan said. “I thought that was part the fanfare. I didn’t think that’s what happens inside.”

Meghan said that’s the moment she realized she wasn’t just meeting her future husband’s grandmother, but rather the Queen. She went on to say that she practised a curtsy before entering the Queen’s home.

“Apparently I did a very deep curtsy and I don’t remember it,” Meghan said.

PRIVATE NUPTIALS

Meghan said she and Harry were married at a private ceremony three days prior to their public wedding in 2018.

“No one knows that, but we called the Archbishop and we just said ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,’” Meghan said. “The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

RUMOURS ABOUT RIFT

Meghan addressed rumours that made their way into headlines that she left Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in tears over an argument regarding flower girl dresses prior to her wedding.

Meghan said the rumours surrounding the rift between the two were “difficult."

“The reverse happened,” she said. “I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week of the wedding. She was upset about something, but she owned it and she apologized and she brought me flowers.”

Meghan said Kate was upset about flower girl dresses, but she was the one who cried after the encounter.

HARRY’S RELATIONSHIP WITH HIS FAMILY

Harry said he’s spoken with his grandmother more in the past year that he has for many years and has a good relationship with her, calling her the “colonel-in-chief.”

When asked about his relationship with his father Prince Charles, Harry pauses.

"There's a lot to work through there," he said. "I feel really let down because he's been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like.”

When asked about his relationship with his brother, Harry said it is “spaced at the moment.”

“Time heals all things, hopefully,” he said.

Harry also said he still loves his brother and they’ve been though a lot together.