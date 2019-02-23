Boeing 767 cargo jetliner with 3 aboard crashes near Houston
A Boeing 767 tanker flies over crowds at a ceremony marking the 100th Anniversary of the Boeing Co., Friday, July 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, February 23, 2019 4:05PM EST
HOUSTON -- A Boeing 767 cargo jetliner heading to Houston with three people aboard crashed Saturday into a bay just east of the city, according to officials.
Lynn Lunsford with the Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately know the status of the people aboard and the Chambers County Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached for comment.
The twin-engine plane had departed from Miami and went down in Trinity Bay, just north of Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.
No other details were immediately available.
An FAA alert was issued after officials lost radar and radio contact with Atlas Air Flight 3591 when it was about 30 miles (48 kilometres) southeast of George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Lunsford said.
The Coast Guard dispatched several boats to assist in the search for survivors. Video provided by KTRK-TV in Houston showed a Coast Guard helicopter hovering over the water in an apparent search for survivors.
FAA investigators are travelling to the scene as are authorities with the National Transportation Safety Board, which will lead the investigation.
Texas troopers also were at the scene.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- PETA faces social media backlash for criticizing Steve Irwin
- Video shows Democrat in testy exchange with children over climate change
- Court records reveal a Mueller report right in plain view
- French yellow vest protesters seek momentum on 15th week
- Canadian sex abuse survivors march in Rome to demand 'zero tolerance'