

CTVNews.ca Staff,, with files from the Associated Press





A growing number of aviation authorities around the world have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8, but Canada says it currently has no plans to do the same.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is among those temporarily restricting the use of the Max 8 plane, stating in a press release Tuesday that it was a “precautionary measure.”

“EASA is continuously analyzing the data as it becomes available,” the release said. “The accident investigation is currently ongoing, and it is too early to draw any conclusions as to the cause of the accident”

The move to remove the passenger jet from some countries’ skies comes after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane that killed 157 people on Sunday, less than six months after the same type of jet from Indonesia crashed into the ocean, killing 189.

“It is important to let the professionals determine the cause,” Canada’s Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Monday. “Flying is a very safe way to travel in this country, the statistics show that very, very clearly.”

Garneau tweeted Tuesday that he had cancelled all his meetings and public engagements to meet with his civil aviation expert panel. “All evidence is being evaluated in real time and we’re considering all potential actions,” he wrote.

A number of Canadian airlines operate the Boeing 737 Max 8, including Air Canada, which has 24 of the jets, according to Transport Canada’s civil aircraft register.

Several airlines around the world have announced this week that they are grounding the jets. Although Air Canada did not ground its jets, it was forced to cancel its Halifax to London and St. John’s to London flights Tuesday and Wednesday, after the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority banned the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

Here is the list of countries that have officially banned the Boeing 737 MAX 8 from flying.

FRANCE

The French Civil Aviation Authority joined the growing list of countries in banning the aircraft from its airspace on Tuesday. French airlines do not have any Boeing 737 Max 8 planes, but any flights on that aircraft departing from, travelling to or flying across the country are banned, authorities said.

GERMANY

Germany's Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said that the country was closing its airspace to Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft. The minister confirmed to news agency dpa on Tuesday that the ban was in effect, quoting him on its website as saying safety was priority and "until all doubts are cleared up, I have ordered that German airspace be closed for the Boeing 737 Max with immediate effect."

CHINA

The Civil Aviation Administration of China directed the aircraft to be grounded indefinitely on Monday. It said the order was "taken in line with the management principle of zero tolerance for security risks."

AUSTRALIA

The Civil Aviation Authority in Australia officially suspended the operation of the aircraft on Tuesday, though none of the country’s airlines operate the Boeing 737 MAX. SilkAir from Singapore and Fiji Airways are the only operators affected by the suspension in the country.

CASA is temporarily suspending operations of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into and out of Australia. Read more here: https://t.co/Y5lgimvBKq — CASA (@CASABriefing) March 12, 2019

IRELAND

A temporary suspension was also issued by the Irish Aviation Authority on Tuesday. “This decision has been taken based on ensuring the continued safety of passengers and flight crew, which is the IAA’s number one priority,” the agency said in a statement.

IAA Statement – Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft – Temporary suspension of operations.

Read the full statement on our website at https://t.co/AVgxICCToA pic.twitter.com/mSeGBf8XMH — IAA (@IAApress) March 12, 2019

MALAYSIA

Malaysian authorities said Tuesday all flights on the aircraft were suspended. No Malaysian airlines use the Boeing 737 MAX 8, but the Civil Aviation Authority said that all foreign airlines are banned from flying the plane in Malaysia.

OMAN

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation in the Middle Eastern country of Oman said the aircraft would be “temporarily suspended.” State-owned Oman Air operates five Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

UNITED KINGDOM

The U.K. Civil Aviation Authority said that while there is not “sufficient information” on the cause of the Ethiopian crash, it has temporarily suspended Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes. There are only five of that aircraft registered and operational in the U.K.

Statement: Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft.



The UK Civil Aviation Authority has issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace.



You can read the full update online: https://t.co/xa1BUR7wJk pic.twitter.com/AsmhLElF0K — UK Civil Aviation Authority (@UK_CAA) March 12, 2019

INDONESIA

Indonesia’s Director General of Air Transportation Polana B. Pramesti said the Max 8 planes would be temporarily grounded for inspection of safety inspections. A Max 8 plane crashed in Indonesia in October, killing 189.

SINGAPORE

Singapore’s civil aviation authority said its grounding of Max 8 jets (and other models in the Max range) will be "reviewed as relevant safety information becomes available."

ITALY

The Italian Civil Aviation Authority announced Tuesday that the aircraft won’t be permitted to fly to and from Italian airports beginning at 9 p.m. local time. Like others, the agency stated that the move is a precautionary measure given the lack of “reliable information” about the recent crash.

INDIA

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in India tweeted Tuesday that the Boeing 878-MAX planes have been officially grounded. “These planes will be grounded till appropriate modifications and safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations,” the agency wrote. “As always, passenger safety remains our top priority.”