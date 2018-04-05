Body of missing CDC scientist found in Atlanta river
Timothy Cunningham is shown in this file photo.
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 1:02PM EDT
ATLANTA -- Police say the body of a CDC employee reported missing more than six weeks ago has been found in an Atlanta river.
Atlanta Police Department spokesman Carlos Campos said in a news release Thursday that Timothy Cunningham's body was recovered by rescue workers in the Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta late Tuesday evening.
No other details were immediately available. Police planned a news conference for later Thursday.