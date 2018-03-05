

The Associated Press





WARSAW, Poland - Firefighters say they have found the body of a fifth victim in the rubble of an apartment block that collapsed in western Poland.

Firefighters and rescuers with dogs have been searching through the debris of the building in the western city of Poznan after it collapsed early Sunday.

The explosion of a gas cylinder is considered to be a possible reason for the collapse.

Spokesman for Poznan firefighters Slawomir Brandt said Monday that the body of a fifth victim has now been found.