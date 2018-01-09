Body found, tanker still on fire after collision in East China Sea
In this image from video run by China's CCTV shows the Panama-registered tanker 'Sanchi' is seen ablaze after a collision with a Hong Kong-registered freighter off China's eastern coast, Monday, Jan. 8, 2017. (CCTV via AP Video)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 1:05AM EST
BEIJING - China's transport ministry says rescuers have found a body believed to be of a sailor from the Iranian oil tanker on fire after a collision at sea.
The ministry said the body had yet to be identified. There was no further word about 31 other sailors missing since the Panamanian-registered Sanchi collided with a freighter in the East China Sea late Saturday.
Chinese media said the tanker was still on fire Tuesday and at risk of exploding.
The tanker was carrying nearly 1 million barrels of condensate, a type of gassy, ultra-light oil, when it collided with the Hong Kong-registered freighter CF Crystal. The freighter's 22 crew members were all reported safe.
South Korea, Japan and the U.S. are aiding in rescue efforts.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Body found, tanker still on fire after collision in East China Sea
- Neo-Nazi group leader scheduled for U.S. court sentencing
- Officials from North, South Korea begin rare formal talks
- AP source: Mueller team is interested in interviewing Trump
- Democratic activist pledges $30 million to mobilize voters