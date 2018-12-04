Body found in Costa Rica is likely missing Florida woman
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 11:40AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 4, 2018 5:08PM EST
Authorities in Costa Rica say they think that a body discovered near an apartment in the capital of San Jose is that of missing Florida woman Carla Stefaniak, who disappeared while vacationing in the Central American nation.
But officials add that they are awaiting fingerprint comparisons to 100 per cent confirm the identity.
Authorities also say they have detained a suspect in the case.
The body, covered in plastic bags, was found about 300 metres (300 yards) from the apartment that Stefaniak was staying at in San Jose to celebrate her 36th birthday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- U.S. to suspend nuclear pact in response to Russia's alleged violation
- Woman stabbed to death while trying to help panhandler in Baltimore
- Trump associate Roger Stone won't give Senate documents or testify
- 2-year-old injured after being dropped from U.S. border fence
- Billionaire vs. billionaire? Deep-pocketed Democrats eye 2020 run against Trump