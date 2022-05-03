Body found in barrel as Nevada's Lake Mead water level drops
The body found inside a barrel in the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead after the lake's level was depleted amid drought is that a man who was shot, police said Tuesday.
The killing probably happened between the mid-1970s and the early 1980s because the victim was wearing shoes that were manufactured during that period, said homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
The barrel was found Sunday in the Lake Mead National Recreational Area by boaters who informed authorities.
Drought has dropped the water level of Lake Mead on the Colorado River in southern Nevada and northern Arizona so much that Las Vegas' uppermost water intake became visible last week.
Lake Mead and Lake Powell upstream are the largest human-made reservoirs in the U.S., part of a system that provides water to more than 40 million people, tribes, agriculture and industry in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and across the southern border in Mexico.
The Clark County coroner's office will try to determine the man's identity.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
Conservatives told not to comment on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
Conservative members of Parliament were told not to comment on a stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights, CTV News has confirmed.
'What is going on in Shanghai': Horror as elderly man taken to morgue in body bag -- while still alive
An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the COVID-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant over the weekend reached relative safety in Ukrainian-held territory.
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur was remembered at a national funeral Tuesday as a father, a teammate and a person of exceptional generosity who inspired generations of Quebecers both on and off the ice.
Biden blasts 'radical' Roe v. Wade draft, chief justice orders probe into 'egregious' leak
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a 'radical' draft Supreme Court opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century and warned that other rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the court follows through.
Johnny Depp's attorneys rest their case in defamation trial against Amber Heard
After 13 days of testimony, attorneys for Johnny Depp have rested their case in their defamation trial against Amber Heard. Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, alleging that a 2018 op-ed she penned defamed him and caused him to lose work in Hollywood.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: The Trump side to Poilievre
Millennials know that they’re the first generation of Canadians to have less than their parents or grandparents. Pierre Poilievre’s got that figured out, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
Canada
-
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
-
Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
-
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
-
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur was remembered at a national funeral Tuesday as a father, a teammate and a person of exceptional generosity who inspired generations of Quebecers both on and off the ice.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations near 1,700 as 16 new deaths reported
Ontario officials are reporting 1,699 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 16 new deaths related to the virus Tuesday.
-
Body of LaSalle, Ont. man suspected in wife's death found in Detroit River
Police in LaSalle, Ont., say they have found the body of a man suspected in the death of his wife.
World
-
Biden blasts 'radical' Roe v. Wade draft, chief justice orders probe into 'egregious' leak
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a 'radical' draft Supreme Court opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century and warned that other rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the court follows through.
-
Body found in barrel as Nevada's Lake Mead water level drops
The body found inside a barrel in the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead after the lake's level was depleted amid drought is that a man who was shot, police said Tuesday.
-
Ivanka Trump talked to Jan. 6 committee about what was happening inside White House that day: panel chairman
The Trump family's co-operation with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol -- and Ivanka Trump's appearance in particular -- has proven useful in confirming other key testimony about the state of play inside the White House as well as then-President Donald Trump's state of mind that day.
-
'What is going on in Shanghai': Horror as elderly man taken to morgue in body bag -- while still alive
An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the COVID-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
-
U.S. Supreme Court potential shock move on abortion sets Democrats scrambling
The bombshell draft U.S. Supreme Court decision suggesting the court may overturn the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling legalizing abortion sent Democrats scrambling on Tuesday, with lawmakers and activists looking for some way to head off the sweeping social change.
-
What's next for abortion after U.S. Supreme Court leak?
The nation's capital has a long tradition of stunning leaks, from national security secrets to political scandals, but this week's disclosure of a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision is one for the history books. The document obtained by Politico shows a majority of justices could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that created a constitutional right to abortion.
Politics
-
Conservatives told not to comment on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
Conservative members of Parliament were told not to comment on a stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Liberals, NDP vote to compel final hours of debate on fall economic statement
The fall economic statement is expected to pass Wednesday after the Liberals and NDP voted to force the final few hours of debate required on the bill.
-
NDP revive pitch to lower the voting age in Canada
The New Democrats are hopeful a revived pitch to lower the legal voting age in Canada to 16 will generate more support in the House of Commons this time around given new and emerging threats to global democracy.
Health
-
Change at the top for Biogen after Alzheimer's drug flops
Biogen will replace its CEO and largely abandon marketing of its controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm less than a year after the medication's launch triggered a backlash from experts, doctors and insurers.
-
Naomi Judd talked about her depression and worked to help others with it
In announcing their mother Naomi's death Saturday, Ashley and Wynonna Judd wrote that they lost their 'beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.' It was something that Naomi Judd had been open about.
-
Cancer in Canada: What the latest projections are
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to be visible coast to coast in Canada in mid-May
On the night of May 15, a Blood Moon will rise, and it’ll be the longest lunar eclipse that Canadians have been able to see in 15 years.
-
Rocket Lab catches, then drops booster in helicopter capture attempt
Rocket Lab, which aims to launch satellites into space quickly and cheaply, said it just used a helicopter to catch part of a rocket in mid-air. But the rocket was dropped into the ocean shortly after, ending up having to be fished out of the water.
-
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
Entertainment
-
Met Gala: All the stars and their red carpet fashions
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.
-
Met Gala moment: Kim Kardashian channels Marilyn Monroe
Kim Kardashian went for classic and iconic at the Met Gala, once again breaking the internet by donning one of Marilyn Monroe's most famous looks.
-
Johnny Depp's attorneys rest their case in defamation trial against Amber Heard
After 13 days of testimony, attorneys for Johnny Depp have rested their case in their defamation trial against Amber Heard. Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, alleging that a 2018 op-ed she penned defamed him and caused him to lose work in Hollywood.
Business
-
Intensity and persistence of supply chain disruptions surprised Bank of Canada
The intensity and persistence of supply chain disruptions that have helped fuel the rising cost of living have surprised the Bank of Canada, a senior bank official said Tuesday.
-
Union drive in full swing at Amazon warehouse in Montreal
A unionization campaign is underway at an Amazon warehouse in Montreal as one of North America's largest employers stares down more labour drives -- with only one successful so far.
-
S&P/TSX composite index lifted by broad late-morning rally; U.S. markets also higher
Stocks drifted between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors await Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates.
Lifestyle
-
Met Gala moment: Red carpet proposal sparks cheers, joy
A New York City love story played out on the Met Gala steps Monday with a proposal.
-
'It's gonna be May' meme turns 10 years old
The iconic Justin Timberlake 'It's gonna be May' meme, a play on the singer's pronunciation in the 'N Sync song 'It's Gonna Be Me,' has officially been around for a decade.
-
B.C. resident who 'came from very little' celebrating $2M lotto win with family
A B.C. man is millions richer after a recent lotto win and says he plans to spoil his family with his prize.
Sports
-
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur was remembered at a national funeral Tuesday as a father, a teammate and a person of exceptional generosity who inspired generations of Quebecers both on and off the ice.
-
WNBA to honour Brittney Griner with league-wide floor decals
The WNBA will honour Phoenix star Brittney Griner with a floor decal and allow the Mercury to pay her without it counting against the team's salary cap, the league announced Tuesday.
-
Matthews, Marner lead the way as Maple Leafs thump Lightning in Game 1
Auston Matthews scored twice as part of a three-point night and Jack Campbell made 23 saves to register the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series Monday.
Autos
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.
-
Romain Grosjean enrages Graham Rahal with aggressive late-race contact
The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean, and if Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar's darling.