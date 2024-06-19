World

    • Boaters find US$1 million of cocaine floating off Florida Keys

    In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, boaters watch a sunset behind Alligator Reef Lighthouse off Islamorada, Fla., in the Florida Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, boaters watch a sunset behind Alligator Reef Lighthouse off Islamorada, Fla., in the Florida Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
    Share

    Recreational boaters found US$1 million worth of cocaine floating in the ocean off the Florida Keys.

    Samuel Briggs II, the acting chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol, wrote about the find in a social media post on X. Briggs posted video Monday night showing the wrapped packages of cocaine being wheeled away on a cart.

    “We appreciate the support from Good Samaritans in our community,” he wrote.

    The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a separate social media post on Facebook that "mariners in a private vessel found a package containing approximately 21 individually wrapped kilograms of suspected cocaine.”

    The drugs were found about seven miles off Islamorada, Florida, on Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

    The office posted a photo of one of the packages, which was emblazoned with an image of a bald eagle.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Peek inside the new dinosaur exhibit opening at UBC

    It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News