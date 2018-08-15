Boat carrying students sinks while crossing Nile River; 22 dead
In this Saturday, April 11, 2015 file photo, a section of the Nile River is seen in the Khartoum area of Sudan.(Mosa'ab Elshamy / The Associated Press)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 8:59AM EDT
CAIRO -- Sudan's state news agency says a boat sank while crossing the Nile River, killing at least 21 students and a woman.
SUNA said the boat was carrying more than 40 students on their way to school in the northern River Nile state on Wednesday. The report did not say how old the students were.
It says the boat sank because of a technical failure.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Manafort jury to hear closing arguments in his fraud trial
- ASPCA says more than 600 birds removed from home
- Transgender nominee Christine Hallquist wins historic U.S. nomination
- Egypt criticized for razing historical neighbourhood near Nile River
- Defiant as Trump rages, Omarosa says she won't be silenced