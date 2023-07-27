Bluffing or not, Putin's declared deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus raises tensions
Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto NATO's doorstep.
The declared deployment of the Russian weapons on the territory of its neighbour and loyal ally marks a new stage in the Kremlin's nuclear sabre-rattling over its invasion of Ukraine and another bid to discourage the West from increasing military support to Kyiv.
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- If you're on Telegram, subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on top stories
Neither Putin nor his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, said how many were moved -- only that Soviet-era facilities in the country were readied to accommodate them, and that Belarusian pilots and missile crews were trained to use them.
The U.S. and NATO haven't confirmed the move. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg denounced Moscow's rhetoric as "dangerous and reckless," but said earlier this month the alliance hasn't seen any change in Russia's nuclear posture.
While some experts doubt the claims by Putin and Lukashenko, others note that Western intelligence might be unable to monitor such movement.
Earlier this month, CNN quoted U.S. intelligence officials as saying they had no reason to doubt Putin's claim about the delivery of the first batch of the weapons to Belarus and noted it could be challenging for the U.S. to track them.
Unlike nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles that can destroy entire cities, tactical nuclear weapons for use against troops on the battlefield can have a yield as small as about 1 kiloton. The U.S. bomb in Hiroshima in World War II was 15 kilotons.
The devices are compact: Used on bombs, missiles and artillery shells, they could be discreetly carried on a truck or plane. Aliaksandr Alesin, an independent Minsk-based military analyst, said the weapons use containers that emit no radiation and could have been flown into Belarus without Western intelligence seeing it.
"They easily fit in a regular Il-76 transport plane," Alesin said. "There are dozens of flights a day, and it's very difficult to track down that special flight. The Americans could fail to monitor it."
Belarus has 25 underground facilities built during the Cold War for nuclear-tipped intermediate-range missiles that can withstand missile attacks, Alesin said. Only five or six such depots could actually store tactical nuclear weapons, he added, but the military operates at all of them to fool Western intelligence.
Early in the war, Putin referenced his nuclear arsenal by vowing repeatedly to use "all means" necessary to protect Russia. He has toned down his statements recently, but a top lieutenant continues to dangle the prospect with terrifying ease.
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council who served as a placeholder president in 2008-12 because Putin was term-limited, unleashes near-daily threats that Moscow won't hesitate to use nuclear weapons.
In a recent article, Medvedev said "the apocalypse isn't just possible but quite likely," and the only way to avoid it is to bow to Russian demands.
The world faces a confrontation "far worse than during the Cuban missile crisis because our enemies have decided to really defeat Russia, the largest nuclear power," he wrote.
Many Western observers dismiss that as bluster.
Putin seems to have dialled down his nuclear rhetoric after getting signals to do so from China, said Keir Giles, a Russia expert at Chatham House.
"The evident Chinese displeasure did have an effect and may have been accompanied by private messaging to Russia," Giles told The Associated Press.
Moscow's defence doctrine envisages a nuclear response to an atomic strike or even an attack with conventional weapons that "threaten the very existence of the Russian state." That vague wording has led some Russian experts to urge the Kremlin to spell out those conditions in more detail and force the West to take the warnings more seriously.
"The possibility of using nuclear weapons in the current conflict mustn't be concealed," said Dmitry Trenin, who headed the Moscow Carnegie Center for 14 years before joining Moscow's state-funded Institute for World Economy and International Relations.
"The real, not theoretical, perspective of it should create stimuli for stopping the escalation of the war and eventually set the stage for a strategic balance in Europe that would be acceptable to us," he wrote recently.
Western beliefs that Putin is bluffing about using nuclear weapons "is an extremely dangerous delusion," Trenin said.
Sergei Karaganov, a top Russian foreign affairs expert who advises Putin's Security Council, said Moscow should make its nuclear threats more specific in order to "break the will of the West" and force it to stop supporting Ukraine as it seeks to reclaim Russian-held areas in a grinding counteroffensive.
"It's necessary to restore the fear of nuclear escalation; otherwise mankind is doomed," he said, suggesting Russia establish a "ladder" of accelerating actions.
Deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus was the first step, Karaganov said, with perhaps a follow-up of warning ethnic Russians in countries supporting Ukraine to evacuate areas near facilities that could be nuclear targets.
If that doesn't work, Karaganov suggested a Russian nuclear strike on Poland, alleging Washington wouldn't dare respond in kind to protect a NATO ally, for fear of igniting a global war.
"If we build the right strategy of intimidation and even the use of it, the risk of a retaliatory nuclear or any other strike on our territory could be reduced to a minimum," he said. "Only if a madman who hates his own country sits in the White House would America risk to launch a strike `in the defence' of the Europeans and draw a response, sacrificing Boston for Poznan."
The Moscow-based Council of Foreign and Defence Policies, a panel of leading military and foreign policy experts that includes Karaganov, denounced his comments as "a direct threat to all of mankind."
While pro-Kremlin analysts floated such scenarios, Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader, says hosting Russian nuclear weapons in his country is meant to deter aggression by Poland.
He claimed a number of nuclear weapons were flown to Belarus without Western intelligence noticing, with the rest coming later this year. Officials in Moscow and Minsk said the warheads could be carried by Belarusian Su-25 ground attack jets or fitted to short-range Iskander missiles.
Giles, of Chatham House, said the deployment was about "cementing Putin's control over Belarus" and did not offer Moscow any military advantage over placing them in Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad that borders Poland and Lithuania.
The West should recognize this as a ploy "that has far more to do with Russia's ambitions for Belarus than any genuine impact on European security beyond that," Giles said.
Some observers question whether the deployment to Belarus has even happened.
Miles Pomper, a senior fellow at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute, challenged Lukashenko's claim that nuclear weapons were covertly flown to Belarus. They are normally moved by rail, he said, and there are no signs of "the support elements that you would see that would go with shipments of weapons."
Others note Russia could have deployed the weapons without adhering to protocols used in the 1990s, when Moscow wanted to show the West its nuclear arsenal was secure amid economic and political turmoil.
Belarusian military analyst Valery Karbalevich said keeping such details secret could be a Kremlin strategy of "applying permanent pressure and blackmailing Ukraine and the West. The unknown scares more than certainty."
Alesin, the Minsk-based analyst, argued that U.S. and NATO may play down the deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus because they pose a threat the West finds difficult to counter.
"The Belarusian nuclear balcony will hang over a large part of Europe. But they prefer to pretend that there is no threat, and the Kremlin is just trying to scare the West," he said.
If Putin decides to use nuclear weapons, he may do it from Belarus in hopes that a Western response would target that country instead of Russia, Alesin said.
The political opposition to Lukashenko warns that such a deployment turns Belarus into a hostage of the Kremlin.
While Lukashenko sees such weapons as a "nuclear umbrella" protecting the country, "they turn Belarus into a target," said exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who tried to unseat the authoritarian leader in a 2020 election widely viewed as fraudulent.
"We are telling the world that preventative measures, political pressure and sanctions are needed to resist the deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus," she said. "Regrettably, we haven't seen a strong Western reaction yet."
------
Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, Jill Lawless in London and Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington contributed.
The Associated Press receives support for nuclear security coverage from the Carnegie Corporation of New York and Outrider Foundation.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Arizona teen missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who vanished without a trace nearly four years ago is safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said Wednesday.
Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor
Ireland on Thursday mourned the death of Sinead O'Connor, the singer who was remembered for a stirring voice that stopped people in their tracks on stage and told uncomfortable truths off it.
Hikers credit helicopter tour company with saving them from raging B.C. wildfire
There was no sign of trouble when Sage Randle and her two friends started hiking Mt. Bruce in southeastern B.C. on Monday – but shortly after they reached the summit, they saw a fast-spreading wildfire moving up the mountain.
Canada Goose launches second-hand, trade-in program in Canada
Toronto-based luxury apparel company Canada Goose announced Thursday that it is bringing Generations, a platform allowing consumers to shop for and trade in pre-worn pieces from the brand, to Canada.
Whistleblower tells Congress the U.S. is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Kyiv launches major push against Russian forces, officials and analysts say
Ukraine has launched a major push to dislodge Russian forces from the country's southeast as part of its weekslong counteroffensive, committing thousands of troops to the battle, according to Western and Ukrainian officials and analysts.
Judge allows Prince Harry's snooping lawsuit against publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial
A London High Court judge on Thursday allowed Prince Harry's lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial on claims the newspaper used unlawful methods to gather information about him.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A massive cabinet shuffle, the death of a beloved singer and a girl missing for nearly four years walks into a U.S. police station. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canada
-
Hikers credit helicopter tour company with saving them from raging B.C. wildfire
There was no sign of trouble when Sage Randle and her two friends started hiking Mt. Bruce in southeastern B.C. on Monday – but shortly after they reached the summit, they saw a fast-spreading wildfire moving up the mountain.
-
Public health agency ends probe after Air France passenger sat in blood-soaked area
Canada's public health agency has ended an investigation opened after an Air France passenger said he sat amid the uncleaned remnants of a previous passenger's hemorrhage, concluding that nothing was found on board that could spread communicable diseases.
-
Surrey RCMP urge public to remain vigilant as Amber Alert for Bolton siblings enters 2nd week
As the Amber Alert for two B.C. siblings who were allegedly abducted by their mother enters a second week, police say they’re focusing their search within the province while pursuing tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan.
-
Bank of Canada mindful of not overdoing rate hikes, summary of deliberations reveals
The Bank of Canada says it's trying to not raise interest rates more than it has to, as members of the governing council are mindful of the risks associated with raising rates too much.
-
Search continues for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flash flooding
A multi-agency search continued Wednesday for a missing youth who was in a car that was submerged by floodwaters early Saturday morning in West Hants, N.S.
-
Indigenous leaders hope new minister Anandasangaree will follow in Miller's footsteps
Indigenous leaders say they are hopeful that new Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree will take inspiration from his predecessor’s approach with organizations, community members and leadership.
World
-
Kyiv launches major push against Russian forces, officials and analysts say
Ukraine has launched a major push to dislodge Russian forces from the country's southeast as part of its weekslong counteroffensive, committing thousands of troops to the battle, according to Western and Ukrainian officials and analysts.
-
Whistleblower tells Congress the U.S. is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.
-
Bluffing or not, Putin's declared deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus raises tensions
Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto NATO's doorstep.
-
A fire is still burning on board a car-carrying cargo ship near a sensitive Dutch bird habitat
A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel.
-
Mutinous soldiers say they've taken Niger. The government says a coup won't be tolerated
People in Niger awoke to a divided country Thursday after mutinous soldiers claimed to have ousted the president. But the government said it will never accept their rule and has called for the population to reject it.
-
Arizona teen missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who vanished without a trace nearly four years ago is safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said Wednesday.
Politics
-
Former senator, MP, journalist Pat Carney is dead at the age of 88
Pat Carney, who pioneered roles for women in Canadian politics and journalism has died at the age of 88.
-
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
-
Cabinet shuffle: Analysis and list of who's who after Trudeau's cabinet overhaul
An interactive list and a provincial, gender and diversity breakdown of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet stands after the July 23, 2023 cabinet shuffle.
Health
-
Most kids with autism in Ontario won't get core therapy funding soon, documents reveal
Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
Childhood television time linked to adult obesity and other health issues: study
Children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health conditions like obesity as adults, according to a new study.
-
U.K. prime minister urged to speed up compensation for infected blood scandal victims
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday he was committed to paying out compensation swiftly to thousands of people affected by the country's infected blood scandal, which saw more than 2,000 patients die after contracting HIV or hepatitis from transfusions of tainted blood in the 1970s and 1980s.
Sci-Tech
-
EU investigates Microsoft over concerns bundling Teams with Office eliminates competition
The European Union said Thursday that it has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app with its Office productivity software gives it an unfair edge over competitors.
-
Australia fines Facebook owner Meta US$14M for undisclosed data collection
An Australian court ordered Facebook owner Meta Platforms to pay fines totalling US$14 million for collecting user data through a smartphone application advertised as a way to protect privacy without disclosing its actions.
-
Samsung unveils two new foldable smartphones in a bet on devices with bending screens
Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled two foldable smartphones as it continues to bet on devices with bending screens, a budding market that has yet to fully take off because of high prices.
Entertainment
-
Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor
Ireland on Thursday mourned the death of Sinead O'Connor, the singer who was remembered for a stirring voice that stopped people in their tracks on stage and told uncomfortable truths off it.
-
Judge allows Prince Harry's snooping lawsuit against publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial
A London High Court judge on Thursday allowed Prince Harry's lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial on claims the newspaper used unlawful methods to gather information about him.
-
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56, Irish media says
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor, who became as well known for her remarkable music as her personal struggles, has died, according to RTE, Ireland's public broadcaster. She was 56.
Business
-
Canada Goose launches second-hand, trade-in program in Canada
Toronto-based luxury apparel company Canada Goose announced Thursday that it is bringing Generations, a platform allowing consumers to shop for and trade in pre-worn pieces from the brand, to Canada.
-
Shell earnings top US $5B. But that's nearly half what it pulled in months ago
Shell reported Thursday that it earned nearly US $5.1 billion in the second quarter, nearly half what the oil and natural gas giant pulled in during the first three months of the year as energy prices have plunged.
-
EU investigates Microsoft over concerns bundling Teams with Office eliminates competition
The European Union said Thursday that it has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft over concerns that bundling its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app with its Office productivity software gives it an unfair edge over competitors.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians travelling to Europe in 2024 will need a permit to enter some countries
Canadians eyeing a trip to certain European countries next year will need to obtain a permit first.
-
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
Elon Musk may want to send 'tweet' back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay -- at least for now.
-
Are you changing the way you commute to work because of return-to-office mandates? Let us know
As return-to-office mandates push more employees out of their homes and back into the workplace, some are travelling longer distances to get to work. If your commuting habits have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Sports
-
Canada's Sinclair faces uncertainty in her run for a scoring record at the Women's World Cup
Canada captain Christine Sinclair's quest to become the first player to score in six World Cups faces uncertainty after she was visibly limping late in the team's 2-1 comeback victory over Ireland Wednesday.
-
Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
Ukraine has signalled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as 'neutral athletes,' a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics.
-
Staying at PSG or going somewhere else? Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga rumbles on
Speculation is mounting as to where Mbappe will play his first game of the season. Will he stay at PSG, go to Real Madrid or fly far away to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal?
Autos
-
New electric vehicle charging network being built by major automakers could lure more buyers to EVs
The announcement Wednesday that seven major automakers are joining to build a large North American electric vehicle charging network should pull people off the sidelines to at least consider shifting away from gas-powered vehicles.
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.