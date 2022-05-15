Blow for Scholz as conservatives win key German state vote

Hendrik Wuest, top candidate of the German Christian Democrats for the upcoming state elections and governor of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, addresses the media during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Hendrik Wuest, top candidate of the German Christian Democrats for the upcoming state elections and governor of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, addresses the media during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | 'Hero' guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims

Aaron Salter was one of 10 killed in an attack whose victims represented a cross-section of life in the predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo, New York. They included a church deacon, a man at the store buying a birthday cake for his grandson and an 86-year-old who had just visited her husband at a nursing home.

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say

The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics and arrived in the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the "express purpose" of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

  • Eurovision win in hand, Ukraine band releases new war video

    Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra, fresh off its Eurovision victory, released a new music video Sunday of its winning hit 'Stefania' that features scenes of war-ravaged Ukraine and women in combat gear, as the annual song contest took on ever more political tones given Russia's war.

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social