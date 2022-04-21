Blasts across Afghanistan kill at least 10, injure dozens
A series of explosions across Afghanistan on Thursday killed at least 10 people and wounded scores more, according to police and hospital officials.
No one immediately took responsibility for the deadly explosions, but they mostly targeted the country's minority Shiite Muslims and had all the hallmarks of a deadly ISIS affiliate known as ISIS in Khorasan Province, or IS-K.
The worst of the three attacks occurred in northern Mazar-e-Sharif where at least 10 worshippers were killed as they knelt in prayer, said Dr. Ghawsuddin Anwari, head of the main hospital in northern Mazar-e-Sharif. Another 40 were injured. They were brought in ambulances and private cars.
The explosion at the Sai Doken mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif occurred as Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan, when the faithful fast from sunrise to sunset.
Earlier Thursday in the capital, Kabul, a roadside bomb exploded and injured two children. That bomb also targeted the country's minority Shiites, striking in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood of Kabul, dominated by Afghanistan's minority Shiite Muslims.
Two days earlier in the same area, multiple explosions targeting educational institutions killed at least six people, mostly children, and wounded 17 others.
A third explosion Thursday, this one in northern Kunduz province, struck a vehicle carrying mechanics contracted by the ruling Taliban, according to Matiullah Rohani, head of information and culture in Kunduz province.
Thursday's series of deadly explosions comes after months of relative calm in Afghanistan and after a crackdown against the IS-K by the country's Taliban rulers in the first months following their sweep to power.
The ISIS affiliate, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2014, is seen as the greatest security challenge facing the country's Taliban rulers. Following their August takeover, the Taliban launched a sweeping crackdown against the ISIS headquarters in eastern Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, advocates for the minority Hazaras called for a stop to the killings. Hazaras, who make up around 9% of the population of Afghanistan's 36 million people, stand alone in being targeted because of their ethnicity - distinct from the other ethnic groups, such as Tajik and Uzbek and the Pashtun majority - and their religion. Most Hazaras are Shiite Muslims, despised by Sunni Muslim radicals like the ISIS group, and discriminated against by many in the Sunni-majority country.
The ISIS affiliate has previously targeted schools, particularly in the Shiite-dominated Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood. In May last year, months before the Taliban took power in Kabul, more than 60 children, mostly girls, were killed when two bombs were detonated outside their school, also in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood.
Dasht-e-Barchi and other parts of western Kabul are houses to the Shiite minorities of Afghanistan which have mostly been targeted by the ISIS affiliate loyalists, however, no one has claimed credit for the recent explosions.
Associated Press Writers Tameem Akhgar and Rahim Faiez in Islamabad contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin claims Mariupol win but won't storm Ukrainian holdout
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to risk more losses by storming the giant steel plant containing the last Ukrainian holdouts in the city.
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
Women with long-haul COVID-19 have more symptoms than men, study finds
A new study has found that women who suffer from long-COVID typically experience more symptoms than their male counterparts.
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
Years of fruitful relations between Disney, Florida at risk
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking lawmakers to end Disney's government in a move that jeopardizes the symbiotic relationship between the state and company.
Is the new normal too expensive? Inflation creating affordability concerns
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in over 30 years, experts say Canadians can anticipate everything from filling up your car to eating at a restaurant with friends to cost more than what it used to, warning that prices will likely not decrease for some time.
2 cruise ships to arrive in Vancouver, 1 with COVID-19 cases onboard
Two more cruise ships are set to arrive in Vancouver Thursday, but it's not entirely good news for local businesses as one has been labelled with an "orange status" COVID-19 alert.
Travellers to Canada must still wear masks for two weeks, despite relaxed provincial measures
Despite provinces and territories having lifted most of their pandemic restrictions, including mask mandates, the federal government still requires that incoming travellers to Canada wear a mask for two weeks.
Manitoba Metis meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican
A Metis group from Manitoba say Pope Francis took ownership of the harms of the Roman Catholic Church during a meeting at the Vatican today.
Canada
-
Canada needs a stronger COVID-19 detection system, experts say
Experts say Canada needs to develop a robust system to detect COVID-19 activity in the absence of wide-scale PCR testing. Since the onset of the Omicron variant, provinces and territories have scaled back access to gold-standard PCR testing, citing the lack of capacity to keep up with demand and the need to free up health-care resources.
-
Montrealer who died in Haiti plane crash lost son in Christmas Ferris wheel accident
A Montrealer is among the five victims of a deadly plane crash in Haiti, according to Quebec Liberal MNA Paule Robitaille.
-
2 cruise ships to arrive in Vancouver, 1 with COVID-19 cases onboard
Two more cruise ships are set to arrive in Vancouver Thursday, but it's not entirely good news for local businesses as one has been labelled with an "orange status" COVID-19 alert.
-
Brit stuck in Canada over PR card kerfuffle desperate to see father with terminal illness
Shana Olie says she never thought she'd be stuck in Canada, unable to see her gravely ill father in the U.K. -- not because of the pandemic, but due to administrative delays at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
-
Manitoba Metis meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican
A Metis group from Manitoba say Pope Francis took ownership of the harms of the Roman Catholic Church during a meeting at the Vatican today.
-
Ontario reports 1,626 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario say 1,626 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as another 17 deaths due to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.
World
-
Ukraine updates: South African president talks to Zelenskyy
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has held a 20-minute phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
-
U.K. lawmakers vote on whether to probe Johnson's alleged lies
British lawmakers looked likely Thursday to order an investigation into Prime Minister Boris Johnson for allegedly lying about whether he broke coronavirus restrictions by attending illegal gatherings during the pandemic.
-
Gaza violence intensifies as Jerusalem clashes resume
Israel's air force and Palestinian militants traded fire across the Gaza frontier early Thursday as clashes erupted again at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site, worsening an escalation that has been eerily similar to the lead-up to last year's Israel-Gaza war.
-
Manitoba Metis meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican
A Metis group from Manitoba say Pope Francis took ownership of the harms of the Roman Catholic Church during a meeting at the Vatican today.
-
Why Mideast tensions are soaring yet again
Israel has seen the deadliest string of attacks in years. Its troops have launched arrest raids deep inside the occupied West Bank, triggering gunbattles. Clashes have broken out at a major site in Jerusalem sacred to Jews and Muslims and rockets have been fired from Gaza. Here's a look at how we got here.
-
Blasts across Afghanistan kill at least 10, injure dozens
A series of explosions across Afghanistan on Thursday killed at least 10 people and wounded scores more, according to police and hospital officials.
Politics
-
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
-
PM tight-lipped on any details surrounding sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government are remaining tight-lipped about Canada sending heavy artillery to Ukraine, citing 'operational security.'
-
Countrywide crackdown on handguns needed, advocates tell minister
Prominent firearm-control advocates are urging the Liberal government to abandon plans to allow provinces to ban handguns, saying regional measures will lead to a disastrous patchwork across Canada.
Health
-
U.S. FDA investigating Lucky Charms illness reports, no Canadian recalls to date
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating dozens of reports of customers getting ill after eating Lucky Charms cereal, but no Canadian recalls have been issued yet.
-
Women with long-haul COVID-19 have more symptoms than men, study finds
A new study has found that women who suffer from long-COVID typically experience more symptoms than their male counterparts.
-
Travellers to Canada must still wear masks for two weeks, despite relaxed provincial measures
Despite provinces and territories having lifted most of their pandemic restrictions, including mask mandates, the federal government still requires that incoming travellers to Canada wear a mask for two weeks.
Sci-Tech
-
Pterosaurs were covered with colourful feathers, study says
Pterosaurs ruled the skies during the age of the dinosaurs. Not only did these flying reptiles have feathers, but they could actually control the colour of those feathers on a cellular level to create multicolour plumage in a way similar to modern birds, new research has revealed.
-
Jupiter's moon Europa may have a habitable ice shell
On Jupiter's moon Europa, a saltwater ocean exists deep beneath a thick ice shell. Now, a surprising connection between the ice shell and the Greenland ice sheet on Earth has provided new insight: Europa's ocean may be habitable, according to a new study.
-
Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste
Japanese researchers have developed computerized chopsticks that enhance salty tastes, potentially helping those who need to reduce sodium in their diets.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard's lawyers interrogate Johnny Depp at libel trial
Attorneys for actor Amber Heard resumed their cross-examination of her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a Virginia courtroom on Thursday as they try to derail his libel lawsuit against Heard over allegations that he abused her.
-
Rudy Giuliani unmasked on 'The Masked Singer'
Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and former attorney to ex-President Donald Trump, was unmasked on Wednesday's episode of Fox's 'The Masked Singer.'
-
NeNe Leakes sues saying racism accepted on 'Real Housewives'
Former star of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' NeNe Leakes sued the companies behind the show on Wednesday, alleging that they fostered and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment.
Business
-
Musk says he has US$46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
Elon Musk says he has lined up US$46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, and he's trying to negotiate an agreement with the company.
-
Is the new normal too expensive? Inflation creating affordability concerns
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in over 30 years, experts say Canadians can anticipate everything from filling up your car to eating at a restaurant with friends to cost more than what it used to, warning that prices will likely not decrease for some time.
-
Six charts that tell the story of Canada's soaring inflation
Using Statistics Canada data, CTVNews.ca has created a series of charts to highlight the sharp rise in prices across major sectors that's fuelling inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians working remotely struggle to disconnect from their jobs, report says
A new report has found that 28 per cent of Canadians are experiencing challenges disconnecting from their jobs after regular work hours, a trend experts at LifeWorks say is continuing to impact employees' mental health.
-
Queen Elizabeth gets own Barbie doll for Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth is being honoured with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Embiid hits dagger in OT, Sixers take 3-0 series lead over Raptors
Joel Embiid scored a dagger three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 104-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, taking a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
-
Parachute demonstration at Nationals game triggers false alarm evacuation at U.S. Capitol
A military parachute event featuring the Army Golden Knights at Washington's Nationals Park Wednesday night inadvertently triggered a 'probable threat' warning at the U.S. Capitol and prompted an evacuation order, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
-
Russian, Belarusian players allowed at Canada's National Bank Open, for now
Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to participate in the upcoming National Bank Open tennis tournaments this August in Toronto and Montreal, at least for now.
Autos
-
Ford recalls more than 650K trucks; windshield wipers can fail
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and fail.
-
Tesla record profit blows away estimates
Tesla has posted record profits once again, overcoming supply chain issues that have dogged the broader auto industry to blow away Wall Street's forecast for the company for the first quarter of 2022.
-
Bike rack obscuring licence plate nets Calgarian $162 fine
A bike rack on the back of his car cost a Calgary man $162 when he was stopped by police after returning from a cycling trip with his wife.