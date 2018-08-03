

The Associated Press





HYDERABAD, India -- A government official says a powerful explosion at a granite quarry in southern India has killed at least 12 workers.

N. Chandrababu Naidu, the top elected official of Andhra Pradesh state, says the blast took place on Friday, and the victims were workers who were breaking stones and loading them in trucks.

Police officer J. Gopinath said the gelatine sticks used to blast granite exploded, according to the Indian Express newspaper.

The blast burned five trucks and caused cracks in several homes in neighbouring areas.

People living in nearby villages ran out in panic as the blast shook Hattibalegal, a village in Kurnool district, which is 210 kilometres south of Hyderabad, the Andhra Pradesh state capital.

Other details were not immediately available.