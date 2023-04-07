Blast at north Iraqi airport raises tension in Kurdish area

New housing development is seen in the town of Sulaimaniyah, Iraq, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hawre Khalid, Metrography) New housing development is seen in the town of Sulaimaniyah, Iraq, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hawre Khalid, Metrography)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social