'Blame yourself': Trump's election hasn't dampened pro-Palestinian activists' anger at Democrats

'We're not the bad boy': Charity pushes back on claims made by 101-year-old widow in $40M will dispute
Centenarian Mary McEachern says she knew what her husband wanted when he died. The problem is, his will says otherwise.
For Democratic pro-Palestinian activists, Donald Trump’s reelection delivered a bitter vindication.
Led by the Uncommitted National Movement, they spent months pushing and pleading with the Biden administration to scale back its support for Israel's war in Gaza. Their warning had been consistent and direct: Not only did Democrats risk collapsing support among Arab American and Muslim voters in Michigan, but the conflict – and the continuous flow of military aid to the Israeli government – could depress enthusiasm among the coalition of young, mostly progressive-minded voters who proved key to Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.
“We told them that the impact of Gaza was going be bigger than just the Arab community. It’s why the turnout was lower in college areas and among young Black voters,” said James Zogby, co-founder of the Arab American Institute and a Democratic National Committee member for more than 30 years. “From the polling we’ve been doing over the last year, we saw it had an impact. And it certainly had an impact on my community.”
Early post-election analysis of the race suggests that those concerns were well-founded – and emblematic of a broader disconnect between party leaders and the Democratic grassroots. Arab Americans, like Latino and Black men, all moved toward Trump in the final accounting. The president-elect’s vote-share improved nearly everywhere, from the red states he’s dominated for nearly a decade to traditionally liberal electorates, where Democrats either stayed home or, to a lesser degree, backed third-party candidates.
“While Kamala Harris was ignoring communities, especially of Muslim Arab communities here in Dearborn,” Uncommitted co-founder Lexis Zeidan told CNN, Trump “was coming to these communities and pandering to these communities, and he was capitalizing off of these vulnerable emotions and telling them what they wanted to hear.”
Dearborn, Michigan, is home to the country’s largest Arab American population. As the results came the night of the election, its shift away from the top of the Democratic ticket startled even some of the most passionate activists.
Four years after Biden dominated there, Trump got 42 per cent of the vote, a plurality. Green Party nominee Jill Stein nearly cracked 20 per cent. Harris landed in the middle, with 36 per cent. According to national exit polls, more than 6 in 10 Muslims voted for the Democrat – a clear majority, but a stark decline from past cycles.
Zeidan and other allies in the movement also pointed to Harris’ letdowns with other minority voters that had traditional broken strongly for Democrats.
“This (election) wasn’t a referendum on Gaza policy,” Zeidan said. “What (the national results) showed you is that she not only was sidelining ‘uncommitted’ and Arab and Muslim voters, but she was sidelining other communities of color as well – working class, climate justice, the Latina and Latino community.”
Wa’el Alzayat, CEO of the Muslim American advocacy organization Emgage, guessed that Harris’ Muslim support might have come in as high as 90 per cent if she had clearly signaled plans to break from Biden’s policy in the region. Emgage ultimately endorsed Harris, despite some of its members’ misgivings, arguing that “pursuing an anti-war agenda had a better shot under (the Democrat’s) administration.”
Trump’s initial planned appointments, Alzayat said, confirmed his anxieties.
“What kind of peace and freedom for the Palestinians are we going have under Mike Huckabee and Tulsi Gabbard? My God. And Matt Gaetz. What kind of rights are pro-Palestinian students going to have?” he said, naming Trump’s controversial picks for ambassador to Israel, national intelligence director and attorney general, respectively.
Wa'el Alzayat, CEO of Emgage Action, in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on April 9, 2024 (Jose Luis Magana/AP/File via CNN Newsource)
That fear and frustration, though, has not translated to guilt. Activists and voters who spoke to CNN over the past three days unanimously rejected any suggestion that their work was to blame for Harris’ unraveling.
“I don’t have any regrets,” Uncommitted spokesman and strategist Waleed Shahid told CNN. “We tried our best to bridge the campaign and the party with the community. Tried to help the campaign help themselves by changing their policy position and doing something that was in the mutual self-interest of the community and the party.”
“And they rejected those offers pretty plainly.”
Uncommitted most memorably led a push at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this summer to allow a Palestinian-American speaker to address the party. After weeks of back-and-forth, on the final night of the confab, party officials inside the United Center told Uncommitted leaders it was a no-go.
Michigan Democrats, led by the state party chair Lavora Barnes, objected immediately – first in a brief interview with CNN, then in a statement to reporters.
“The thing I’ve been saying and I will always say is that these uncommitted voters are our voters, they’re our family,” Barnes told CNN at the time. “They are good Democrats who have an issue that they want to voice, and they have every right to voice it.”
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain, another prominent Michigan-based leader, also condemned the decision, accusing the party of putting “our heads in the sand” and ignoring the festering anger.
Georgia state Rep. Ruwa Romman would have been the one to speak that night, had convention organizers allowed it. Romman said she had even watered down her remarks in a bid to ease the transaction. She did, in the end, deliver her speech – to a group of Uncommitted leaders and allies who began a sit-in outside the convention.
Months later, Romman, who was reelected to her statehouse seat last week, told CNN she has only become more troubled by the Harris campaign’s refusal, as she saw it, to acknowledge the depth of suffering among Palestinian- and Lebanese-American emigrees, long stalwarts of the Democratic coalition.
“If you needed our votes to save you, you should have acted like it,” Romman said of Democrats now wagging their fingers at the Arab American community. “Yes, Trump is way worse. Am I happy that he’s an office? No, I’m terrified and I did all that I could to prevent that.”
In Dearborn, Arab American voters speaking to CNN expressed frustration with Trump’s early moves, but insisted they were not anguishing over their votes.
“I feel good that I don’t have blood on my hands,” said Dalal Baydoun, who voted for Stein. “Because like I said, they’re all with genocide, so having to not be a part of all that makes me feel good.”
Dalal Baydoun voted for Jill Stein. (CNN via CNN Newsource)
The global debate over how to describe or define Israel’s actions in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and, increasingly, in Lebanon, has often overshadowed the less complicated reality on the ground here, where the opposition is diverse, organized and angry.
A United Nations report out Friday said Israel’s offensive in Gaza “is consistent with the characteristics of genocide,” citing mass civilian casualties and using starvation as a weapon. An onslaught that began as a reprisal against Hamas following the terror group’s Oct. 7, 2023, rampage in southern Israel, has, from the perspective of international observers, become a global scandal.
Last week, the UN Human Rights Office said it “found close to 70 per cent to be children and women, indicating a systematic violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law” on the part of the Israeli military.
That report landed at about the same time Biden’s Departments of State and Defense said – after a weeks-long review – that they could not “verify” whether Israel used American-made weapons in violation of international humanitarian law.
Close watchers of Harris’ rhetoric during the campaign sniffed out a subtle shift during her final days on the stump in Michigan. Her talk about ending the war in Gaza had become more robust.
“This year has been difficult, given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and given the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon, it is devastating,” Harris said during an late rally in East Lansing, home to Michigan State University. “And as president, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza, to bring home the hostages, end the suffering in Gaza, ensure Israel is secure, and ensure the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, security and self-determination.”
Activists were hopeful, they said, but worried that it was still too little – and coming way too late in the campaign. Former President Bill Clinton had already deepened the wounds, calling Gaza the “hardest issue here,” before effectively arguing Israel’s actions in Gaza were, if not justified, then understandable.
“I understand why young Palestinian and Arab Americans in Michigan think too many people have died, I get that,” Clinton said. “But if you lived in one of those kibbutzim in Israel, right next to Gaza, where the people there were the most pro-friendship with Palestine, most pro-two state solution of any of the Israeli communities, were the ones right next to Gaza. And Hamas butchered them.”
Clinton’s remarks were the capper, multiple operatives told CNN, on a campaign that seemed unable – or unwilling – to see how its broader strategy of trying to lure moderate Republicans by embracing former Rep. Liz Cheney and her father, Iraq War architect and former Vice-President Dick Cheney, was further undermining its case with Arab Americans.
“If there’s one person Muslims and Arabs hate more, or about the same as Donald Trump,” Shahid said, “it’s probably Dick Cheney.”
Zogby, who said he is now planning to run for a vice chair slot on the Democratic National Committee, also questioned the campaign’s decision to lean on Liz Cheney, describing it as a slap in the face to Arab Americans.
Still, Zogby added, for all the missteps and slights, he is “not happy with my community” – and said Trump’s early round of policy and personnel moves predicted darker days to come.
“There’s going to be a reckoning for this,” he said of Arab American support for Trump. “Those who said, we’re going teach Democrats a lesson, or maybe Trump’s better in a second term, well, they’re already getting their reckoning, and he’s not even started this term.”
__
CNN’s Danny Freeman and Yon Pomeranz contributed to this report.
Centenarian Mary McEachern says she knew what her husband wanted when he died. The problem is, his will says otherwise.
A pair of independent Montreal city councillors have tabled a motion to get the city to declare a state of emergency on homelessness next week.
The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell, and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.
David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.
New York City politicians are calling on Whoopi Goldberg to apologize for suggesting that a local bakery declined a birthday order because of politics.
King Arthur, a figure so imbued with beauty and potential that even across the pond, JFK's presidency was referred to as Camelot — Arthur’s mythical court. But was there a real man behind the myth? Or is he just our platonic ideal of a hero — a respectful king, in today's parlance?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with South American leaders in Peru today, in his second day at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
For pro-Palestinian activists, Trump’s reelection is a bitter vindication, as they spent months pushing Biden to scale back his support for Israel’s war in Gaza.
A piece of national park history surfaced at Point Pelee National Park this week – a pair of parks badges from 1939 and 1940.
Centenarian Mary McEachern says she knew what her husband wanted when he died. The problem is, his will says otherwise.
A pair of independent Montreal city councillors have tabled a motion to get the city to declare a state of emergency on homelessness next week.
A new Nanos Research study reveals that a majority of Canadians support spending tax dollars on building bicycle infrastructure off the road, but that bike lanes on roads worsen traffic flow.
There are new calls to crack down on the sale of high-tech devices that can be used to clone key fobs and steal cars, in the wake of a W5 investigation that found the devices are falling into the hands of thieves.
For nearly 45 years, the identity of the human remains found along a rural road north of Toronto remained a mystery. It was on July 16, 1980, when a Markham, Ont. resident made the discovery near a wooded area on Eleventh Concession, between 14th and Steeles avenues. Unbeknownst to them, the remains belonged to William Joseph Pennell, a convict who had escaped a Kingston prison a month earlier.
NGOs in Venezuela announced the release from prison of some of the thousands of people who were detained following the July presidential election.
For pro-Palestinian activists, Trump’s reelection is a bitter vindication, as they spent months pushing Biden to scale back his support for Israel’s war in Gaza.
Israeli ground forces reached their deepest point in Lebanon since they invaded six weeks ago, before pulling back early Saturday after fierce battles with Hezbollah militants, Lebanese state media reported.
Eight people were killed and 17 others injured in a stabbing attack at a vocational school in the eastern Chinese city of Yixing on Saturday, police say.
Gabon is holding a referendum on a new constitution, more than one year after mutinous soldiers seized power in the oil-rich Central African nation.
Javier Milei's Argentina cast the sole vote against a non-binding UN resolution that denounced violence against women and girls.
Former Canadian ambassador to the U.S. Derek Burney is calling Canada a 'laggard,' and says the country needs to do 'major work' on its defence spending if it wants to be taken seriously on other issues with the United States.
Canada's elections chief wants a ban on the misrepresentation of candidates and other key players in the electoral process through manipulation of their voice or image without consent.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with South American leaders in Peru today, in his second day at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and St. Joseph’s Healthcare is shining a light on people that are finding a community of support in digital spaces.
Health Canada announced a consumer product recall this week for a plush children’s toy, due to a potential choking hazard from the eyes of the toy detaching.
Health officials said Saturday they have confirmed the first U.S. case of a new form of mpox that was first seen in eastern Congo.
While it remains small compared to established online spaces such as X, Bluesky has emerged as an alternative for those looking for a different mood, lighter and friendlier and less influenced by Musk.
A species of marine worm that scientists lost sight of for almost 70 years has finally resurfaced, thanks to some eagle-eyed sleuthing and a seahorse less than an inch long. When researchers analyzed images of tiny seahorses taken by scuba divers, they found evidence of photobombing worms in the hundreds, living alongside the seahorses in coral colonies from Japan to Australia.
The moon has some new stories to tell. Scientists have published the first detailed analyses of the historic cache of lunar soil and rock that China retrieved from the far side of the moon this year.
New York City politicians are calling on Whoopi Goldberg to apologize for suggesting that a local bakery declined a birthday order because of politics.
The United States Postal Service might have found a way to unite a nation bitterly divided after this month's election: It's releasing a Betty White stamp.
In the new horror movie, 'Heretic,' Hugh Grant plays a diabolical religious skeptic who traps two scared missionaries in his house and tries to violently shake their faith.
Olav Thon, a billionaire who went from selling leather and fox hides in his youth to build one of Norway's biggest real estate empires, has died. He was 101.
Counseling and health services firm Equinox on Friday disclosed a data breach involving the personal health information of some current and former clients, as well as staff and has notified the individuals likely to have been affected.
The CRTC is looking at how to redefine Canadian content, launching a new consultation with plans to hold a public hearing in the spring.
A piece of national park history surfaced at Point Pelee National Park this week – a pair of parks badges from 1939 and 1940.
It's a growing trend online: fragrance influencers who rave about the beauty, sexiness and notes of vanilla in perfume have caught the attention of Canadian teenagers who are, in turn, flocking to cologne counters across the country.
The ancient Colosseum in Rome has witnessed some historic battles, with toga-clad crowds once packing the gigantic venue to watch gladiators slug it out against opponents including lions and baboons.
The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell, and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
Like Wonka’s famous golden ticket, the Pittsburgh Pirates are offering a scrumdiddlyumptious prize in exchange for a rare, one-of-a-kind baseball card of their star pitcher Paul Skenes.
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a championship belt within two years.
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
The BC Nurses Union is calling for change after a student nurse was stabbed by a patient at Vancouver General Hospital Thursday.
Residents in Metro Vancouver will likely be getting out their umbrellas this weekend as the region faces heavy rain and wind.
A woman has been seriously injured in a shooting in Willowdale, Toronto police say.
Halton police are investigating a 'targeted' shooting in Oakville that left a man seriously injured Saturday morning.
For nearly 45 years, the identity of the human remains found along a rural road north of Toronto remained a mystery. It was on July 16, 1980, when a Markham, Ont. resident made the discovery near a wooded area on Eleventh Concession, between 14th and Steeles avenues. Unbeknownst to them, the remains belonged to William Joseph Pennell, a convict who had escaped a Kingston prison a month earlier.
The city released preliminary findings of an investigation into the failure of the Bearspaw South feeder main late Friday afternoon suggesting that there were a number of factors behind its failure.
Work is underway to replace the artificial turf at McMahon Stadium.
No matter the month or weather, participants roll out of bed before dawn at least once a week and shield their faces from the blistering cold.
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and injured by police after he allegedly injured multiple people with a weapon in Ottawa's east end Friday night.
An Ottawa driver has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 417 Friday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
The City of Ottawa is reminding residents that utility bills will still have to be paid despite the ongoing Canada Post strike halting mail delivery services across the country.
Former CTV Montreal anchor Bill Haugland was honoured this weekend by the Quebec Federation of Professional Journalists with a lifetime achievement award.
Rent hikes are expected to ease across Canada in the next few years — except in Quebec, according to a Desjardins report.
Health-care professionals in Quebec continue to denounce the government’s privatization of the network as it starts tightening the belt with hiring freezes.
Centenarian Mary McEachern says she knew what her husband wanted when he died. The problem is, his will says otherwise.
A 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the shooting of a convenience store worker in McCauley has turned himself in to police.
It's a brisk, bright autumn morning when Julie-Ann McNeilly comes barrelling down a dirt road, steps out of her van and dives deep into the history of Johnny's Store.
Tom Forrestall, a celebrated Nova Scotia artist remembered for pioneering the Atlantic realism tradition, died at the age of 88 on Friday.
A new project mapping Halifax's architectural heritage shows the city has lost most of its historical structures.
Groups working to help victims of domestic violence in Nova Scotia say a recent string of murders of women provides just a glimpse of the extent of intimate partner violence in the province, and they say more action is needed to protect victims.
An eight-year-old girl and her mother have died after a collision involving two vehicles in southern Manitoba.
The Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus Parade returns today at 5 p.m. and be streamed live on CTV News Winnipeg.ca.
Winnipeg police are asking the public to help identify a suspect involved in a machete attack last month.
Several areas in southeast Saskatchewan are under a snowfall warning on Saturday.
Thousands of Canada Post workers, including those in Saskatchewan, have gone on strike ahead of the busy Christmas season.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders may have come up short of the Grey Cup, but the season was a substantial improvement on two fronts: the team made the playoffs, and the number of former Riders in the championship was down from 2023.
Kids and the young-at-heart lined Weber Street to catch a glimpse at old saint nick as the Lions Club of Kitchener held it’s annual Santa Claus Parade Saturday morning.
One person has been taken to hospital after a crash at The Boardwalk shopping centre in Kitchener.
A former elementary school principal in Waterloo, Ont. has pleaded guilty to charges that include luring and transmitting sexually explicit material to someone believed to be under the age of 16.
Saskatoon police are investigating a sudden death in the 1300 block of 8th Street East.
Saskatoon police responded to several collisions involving multiple vehicles Saturday morning following freezing rain and icy road conditions in Saskatoon.
At Ecole Canadienne-Francaise the Sask. Wheelchair Sports Association is making cookies. This is to kick off the annual Tim Hortons cookie campaign.
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
A 72-year-old teacher from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving two victims under the age of 16.
The Timmins rock band Miners and Sons have made history. The group performed a rock concert in the world’s deepest base metal mine below sea level, breaking a Guinness World Record.
Nine teams of firefighters laced up their skates to not only compete for a title but raise money for a great cause on Saturday.
The hand decorated parade float will depart in the London Santa Claus Parade on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. from the Agriplex.
Postal workers hit the picket line Friday morning, and the strike comes as we head into the busy holiday shopping season.
One person was left with signs of hypothermia after being rescued from Kempenfelt Bay in the early hours of the morning.
Nottawasaga OPP are searching for two suspects who were involved in an alleged theft at a store in Alliston this week.
The City of Orillia hosted its first-ever pickleball tournament on Saturday at the Recreation Centre, which showcased the growth and multigenerational interest in the sport.
As several of Windsor’s top minds in technology shared their knowledge at the University of Windsor on Saturday morning, the next generation of experts worked hard to get their wheels turning.
Essex OPP were on the scene of an investigation in the area of 4th Street and Railway Avenue in Belle River this afternoon.
On Friday evening, Windsor Police say they were called to a collision on Chrysler Centre between Vinny and Ypres for reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.
Residents in Metro Vancouver will likely be getting out their umbrellas this weekend as the region faces heavy rain and wind.
The BC Nurses Union is calling for change after a student nurse was stabbed by a patient at Vancouver General Hospital Thursday.
Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Early Friday morning, the union representing Canada Post workers officially went on strike. The strike will have a wide-reaching impact on many Canadians, and it comes at a difficult time for charities.
A back-and-forth question between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi when it comes to calling a Lethbridge-West byelection has no distinct answer nearly five months later.
Two hundred students from across southern Alberta set sail at the University of Lethbridge Thursday, in cardboard boats.
A Sault Ste. Marie program that gives people on social housing the opportunity to purchase a newly renovated home has just changed the lives of another local family.
About 700 Canada Post workers are walking the picket lines in communities across northeastern Ontario.
After receiving reports of a dangerous and erratic driver, police in Sault Ste. Marie charged the driver of a vehicle on Highway 17 this week.
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.