Billions of snow crabs have disappeared from the waters around Alaska. Scientists say overfishing is not the cause

The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of the crustaceans have disappeared from the cold, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea in recent years. (Danita Delimont/Alamy) The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of the crustaceans have disappeared from the cold, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea in recent years. (Danita Delimont/Alamy)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

  • Beck backs out of North American leg of Arcade Fire 'We' tour

    Live Nation has confirmed that American musician Beck will no longer be opening for the North American leg of Arcade Fire's “We” tour, which begins at the end of October. A media spokesperson for the entertainment company did not provide a reason for Beck's cancellation, and says the opener will instead be Haitian band Boukman Eksperyans.

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social