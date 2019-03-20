Billionaire celebrity jeweller arrested in U.K.
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 7:50AM EDT
LONDON - Fugitive diamond tycoon Nirav Modi, who is wanted over his alleged involvement in a US$2 billion banking fraud, has been arrested in London at the request of Indian authorities.
The 48-year-old Modi was detained Tuesday in central London and held overnight in custody, the Metropolitan Police Service said.
He is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court for a bail hearing later Wednesday.
A jeweler to Bollywood stars and one of India's richest men, Modi is wanted in India over allegations he was involved in a fraud on the state-run Punjab National Bank, one of the largest-ever fraud cases in India.
Last year the international police organization Interpol issued a “red notice” for his arrest. This month, Britain's Daily Telegraph said it had tracked him down to a luxury apartment in London's Centre Point tower.
