Bill Cosby's lawyers fight to overturn sexual assault conviction
Bill Cosby is escorted out of the Montgomery County Correctional Facility Tuesday Sept. 25, 2018 in Eagleville, Pa., following his sentencing to three-to-10-year prison sentence for sexual assault. (AP / Jacqueline Larma)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 12:15PM EDT
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Bill Cosby's lawyers will fight to overturn his sexual assault conviction Monday as the 82-year-old comedian serves a three- to 10-year prison term in Pennsylvania.
Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the .MeToo era. He insists the sexual encounter with a young woman seeking career advice was consensual.
A jury last year found Cosby drugged and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia estate in 2004.
Defence lawyers contend the trial judge erred in letting five other accusers testify to bolster the prosecution's case.
A three-judge Superior Court panel will hear arguments Monday but is not expected to rule for several months.
The decision will be closely watched by both sexual assault victims and lawyers for Harvey Weinstein and other high-profile men accused of similar misconduct
