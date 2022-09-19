Bill Clinton: 'The world's on fire,' but teamwork can help

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks on May 3, 2022, at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks on May 3, 2022, at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Britain and world say final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers -- and crowds that massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

Guests arrive inside Westminster Abbey ahead of The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP)

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News

Following 10 days of national mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral is being held for Queen Elizabeth II today, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social