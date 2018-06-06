Bill Clinton, others mark anniversary of RFK's death
In this June 5, 1968 file photograph, U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-NY, speaks to campaign workers, June 5, 1968, as his wife Ethel, left, and California campaign manager and speaker of the California Assembly, Jesse Unruh, look on, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. (AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 9:49AM EDT
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and members of the Kennedy family will be at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death.
Kennedy, a former attorney general and presidential candidate, was assassinated 50 years ago Wednesday at the age of 42. The Navy veteran is buried at Arlington near his brother, former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.
Ceremonies Wednesday at Arlington are scheduled to include speeches from Clinton, Kennedy's daughter Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and his grandson Joe Kennedy III.
Country singer Kenny Chesney is scheduled to perform.
In addition to the ceremonies at Arlington, a special exhibition is planned at the home in suburban Boston where Kennedy was born.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Aide who dismissed McCain as 'he's dying anyways' has left White House staff
- Woman in videotaped beach arrest says she hurt neck and back
- Bill Clinton, others mark anniversary of RFK's death
- Veterans, families mark 74 years since Allied D-Day landings
- Former British Airways pilot admits being over alcohol limit