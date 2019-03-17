Bikers perform haka in tribute to Christchurch shooting victims
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 2:05PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 17, 2019 3:41PM EDT
Members of a motorcycle gang performed a haka in tribute to the 50 victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks.
In a video shared on social media, members of the Black Power gang gathered on the street in Surfers Paradise and performed the traditional Maori dance.
A steady stream of mourners gathered around them and lit candles at a makeshift memorial to the victims who died in Friday’s attack – the deadliest shooting in New Zealand’s history.
The haka is frequently performed at celebrations, sporting events and other occasions, including funerals.
