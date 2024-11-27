World

    • Biggest November snowstorm in half a century hits Seoul and grounds flights

    Visitors enjoy in snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Visitors enjoy in snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
    SEOUL, South Korea -

    The biggest November snowstorm to hit South Korea’s capital in more than a half century blanketed the capital on Wednesday, grounding hundreds of flights, disrupting commuter traffic and leaving at least two dead.

    South Korea’s weather agency said 20 to 26 centimetres (7.8 to 10 inches) of snow fell in northern areas of Seoul and nearby areas. The agency said it was the heaviest snowstorm Seoul has experienced in November in 52 years. A storm on Nov. 28, 1972, dumped 12 centimetres (4.7 inches).

    South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said one person died and four others were injured in a five-vehicle accident in the eastern town of Hongcheon.

    In the town of Yangju, a tent-type garage collapsed and killed a person who was removing snow, according to South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The snow caused temporary power outages at about 230 homes in the city of Gwangju, near Seoul, according to the Gyeonggi provincial government.

    The storm blanketed much of the country, with the central, eastern and southwestern regions recording about 10 to 28 centimetres (3.9 to 11 inches) of cover.

    At least 317 flights were cancelled or delayed at airports nationwide, while authorities ordered around 90 ferries to remain at port. They also shut down hundreds of hiking trails.

    Icy road conditions slowed down the morning commute in Seoul and led to massive crowds at subways, causing delays. Emergency workers across the country responded to fallen trees, road signs and other safety risks.

    Officials at the Safety Ministry said they couldn’t confirm any school closures as of Wednesday afternoon.

    Visitors dressed in traditional hanbok garb were busy taking photographs at Seoul’s snow-covered medieval palaces while snowmen popped up in playgrounds and schoolyards across the country.

    The weather agency said snow will continue in most parts of the country until noon Thursday.

    President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the safety and transport ministries to mobilize all available relevant personnel and equipment to prevent traffic and other accidents. ___

    Associated Press writer Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.

    100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

    It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

