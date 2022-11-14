Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened their first in-person meeting Monday since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, aiming to 'manage' differences between the superpowers as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions.

Indonesian officials: Russia's Lavrov treated at hospital

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was taken to the hospital because of a health concern following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, multiple Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized.

Five Canadian cities named among world's best 100 for 2023

Five Canadian cities are among the world’s best, according to a ranking released this week analyzing factors that have shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and tourism. Here are the cities that made the list and why.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social