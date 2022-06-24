Biden will sign first major federal gun safety legislation in decades on Saturday, White House says

Biden will sign first major federal gun safety legislation in decades on Saturday, White House says

The House is expected to pass a bipartisan bill on June 24 to address gun violence that will amount to the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) The House is expected to pass a bipartisan bill on June 24 to address gun violence that will amount to the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social