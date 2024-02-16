Biden warns Israel not to attack Rafah without plan to protect civilians

Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, dead at 47: Russian authorities
U.S. President Joe Biden has again cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against moving forward with a military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah without a "credible and executable plan" to protect civilians.
However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed early on Friday to reject "international dictates" on a long-term resolution of Israel's conflict with the Palestinians.
Israeli troops entered the main hospital in southern Gaza on Thursday in what the army said was a limited operation seeking the remains of hostages taken by Hamas in the militants' attack on Oct. 7 that started the war.
Israeli troops, tanks and snipers had surrounded the hospital compound in the town of Khan Younis for at least a week, with heavy fire all around it, killing several people inside the compound in recent days, according to health officials. Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals and other civilian structures to shield its fighters.
Also Thursday, Israel launched airstrikes in southern Lebanon for a second day after killing 10 civilians and three Hezbollah fighters the day before in response to a rocket attack that killed an Israeli soldier and wounded several others in northern Israel. Wednesday was the deadliest of daily exchanges of fire along the border since the Oct. 7 start of the war in Gaza.
The number of Palestinians killed during the war in Gaza has surpassed 28,000 people, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. A quarter of Gaza's residents are starving. About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and around 250 abducted in Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7.
Here's the latest:
MUNICH -- The United Nations chief on Friday warned that an all-out offence by Israel on southern Gaza city of Rafah would be devastating for Palestinian civilians there.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the situation in Gaza "an appalling indictment of the deadlock in global relations" and said the U.N.'s humanitarian aid operation there is barely functioning.
"Rafah is at the core of the entire humanitarian aid operation," Guterres said in an opening speech at the Munich Security Conference.
He said that humanitarian workers in Gaza are working under "unimaginable conditions" that include live fire, Israeli restrictions and the breakdown of public order.
"An all-out offensive on the city would be devastating" for the Palestinian civilians living there, he added.
JERUSALEM -- A Palestinian attacker opened fire at Israeli civilians in the country's south on Friday, killing two men and wounding four people, police said.
The shooting took place at a central Re'em junction in the city of Ashdod. Police said that the attacker had driven to the junction and started firing toward a group of civilians, before he was shot by a civilian at the scene.
Kaplan Hospital in the nearby city of Rehovot said two men who were shot died at the scene while two others were being treated there. One of them was in critical condition, on a ventilator, while the other was reported to be seriously wounded.
Images circulated online of the assailant lying bloodied. His identity, condition and motivation for the attack were not immediately known.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent his condolences to the families of those killed and said the "attack reminds us that the whole country" is a front line and that attackers do not come from just Gaza.
Egypt is building a wall and is levelling land near its border with the Gaza Strip ahead of a planned Israeli offensive targeting Rafah, satellite images analyzed Friday by The Associated Press show. Egypt hasn't publicly acknowledged the construction but has warned Israel not to forcibly expel the Palestinians now displaced in Rafah into Egypt.
But the images from the Egyptian side of the border in the Sinai Peninsula suggest Cairo is preparing for just that scenario, something that could threatened its 1979 peace deal with Israel.
Cairo officials did not respond to requests for comment Friday from the AP. The satellite images, taken Thursday by Maxar Technologies, show construction ongoing on the wall, which sits along the Sheikh Zuweid-Rafah Road some 3.5 kilometres (two miles) west of the border with Gaza.
The images show cranes, trucks and what appear to be precast concrete barriers being set up along the road.
JERUSALEM -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will not accept what he portrayed as "international dictates" regarding a resolution of the conflict with the Palestinians.
Writing early Friday on X, Netanyahu said such a resolution can only be the result of negotiations. He also said Israel opposes a unilateral recognition of statehood, claiming it would amount to a "huge reward" for the militant group Hamas following its deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Netanyahu leads a right-wing coalition that is fiercely opposed to a Palestinian state arising alongside Israel. During his years as prime minister, there were no significant high-level negotiations with the Palestinians. He has boasted that he has been instrumental over the years in preventing Palestinian statehood.
The two-state solution has broad international support, but international diplomatic efforts were long dormant, with successive U.S. presidents reluctant to spend political capital on a seemingly intractable conflict.
This changed after the Oct. 7 attack that triggered Israel's destructive war on Hamas in Gaza. Western diplomats have renewed a push for Palestinian statehood as part of a post-war scenario. Recognition of a provisional Palestinian state as an interim step has been floated, including by Britain's foreign secretary.
Netanyahu wrote Friday that "Israel rejects outright international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians."
JERUSALEM -- An Israeli kibbutz says one of its residents who was kidnapped by Hamas has been pronounced dead.
Yair Yaakov, 59, was captured from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants staged a attack on southern Israel that killed roughly 1,200 people and took 250 others hostage.
His partner, Meirav Tal, and two of his children, Yagil and Or, were also taken captive but released during a brief ceasecfire in November.
Nir Oz was hit hard on Oct. 7, with dozens of residents taken hostage.
The kibbutz said Thursday that Yaakov had been killed on Oct. 7 and his body was being held in Gaza.
"He was energetic, loved life, and often enjoyed music with a cold beer. He was a loving father to his children," the kibbutz said.
It did not say how it had determined the death, but families are typically notified of intelligence assessments by the Israeli military.
Over 100 hostages are still held captive in the Gaza Strip after 121 were released during the ceasefire. The remains of roughly 30 others either killed on Oct. 7 or who died in Hamas captivity are believed to be in Gaza.
Public Services and Procurement Canada confirms GC Strategies Inc., the firm that received the first ArriveCan contract, has been awarded 34 government contracts since 2015, worth a total of $59.8 million. It's no longer eligible for more.
Five patients in intensive care died after their oxygen cut off in southern Gaza's main hospital that was stormed by Israeli troops, causing chaos for hundreds of staff and wounded inside, health officials said Friday.
An Anchorage woman has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for orchestrating the death of a developmentally disabled woman in a murder-for-hire plot, hoping to cash in on a US$9 million offer from a Midwestern man purporting to be a millionaire.
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are in Vancouver today to meet with Invictus Games athletes at a local curling rink, one year ahead of the competition.
A southwestern Ontario police force is facing scrutiny for its decision to send a team to an international competition in Dubai, an event that saw its members training with and competing against a Russian special unit whose members are accused of committing atrocities in Ukraine.
Two women were killed and a third was seriously injured after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
A potent cocktail of street drugs, including an opioid and two central nervous system depressants, is to blame for almost two dozen overdoses that caused the city of Belleville to declare a state of emergency late last week, says the region’s health unit.
U.S. President Joe Biden has again cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against moving forward with a military operation in Gazan city of Rafah without a 'credible and executable plan' to protect civilians.
A man who is also a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann went on trial Friday over several unrelated sexual offences he is alleged to have committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.
A verdict is expected Friday in Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial, adding to a consequential week on the former U.S. president's legal calendar.
Egypt is building a wall and is levelling land near its border with the Gaza Strip ahead of a planned Israeli offensive targeting the border city of Rafah, satellite images analyzed Friday by The Associated Press show.
An FBI informant has been charged with fabricating a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company.
Public Services and Procurement Canada confirms GC Strategies Inc., the firm that received the first ArriveCan contract, has been awarded 34 government contracts since 2015, worth a total of $59.8 million. It's no longer eligible for more.
Diverse views in the Liberal party are a source of strength, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisted Thursday as questions persisted about caucus discord over the government's policy on the Israel-Hamas war.
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
Diseases spread by ticks and other insects are becoming more common in the United States, but a new methodology for tracking Lyme disease may overestimate the significant spike in cases seen in 2022.
Concerned about the harms of disinformation, Canada's cyberspy agency has launched a new advertising campaign warning Canadians to be wary about information online that triggers their emotions.
Artificial intelligence leader OpenAI introduced a new AI model called Sora which it claims can create 'realistic' and 'imaginative' 60-second videos from quick text prompts.
While many looking for love online wind up in successful relationships, Canadians lost more than $50 million last year to scammers posing as potential suitors on dating platforms.
Zendaya stunned Thursday at the 'Dune: Part Two' world premiere when she hit the sand-strewn carpet in a silver robot suit straight from the archive of Mugler. It’s from the French fashion house’s fall/winter 1995 “Cirque d’hiver” 20th anniversary collection, according to a company statement.
Gwen Stefani has some studying to do ahead of the hotly anticipated No Doubt reunion at the Coachella music festival in April, admitting she needs a refresher on some of the band's classic songs.
A decision on Air Canada's liability for what its chatbot said is a reminder of how companies need to be cautious when relying on artificial intelligence, experts say.
As many Canadians try to squeeze every last dollar out of their budget to cope with the soaring cost of living, financial experts say cutting expenses to the bone is not always a viable option and they should instead focus on increasing their income.
Despite what your elders may have told you, you don’t need to rinse raw chicken or any other poultry or meat before prepping and cooking it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other food safety experts recommend against this practice.
When Linda Ford arrived in New York, two men turned up to greet her - one a handsome architect, the other a dashing Air France employee. Here’s what happened next.
As a 10-year-old girl, Maggie Connors won a chance to skate with the National Women’s Hockey Team. Now, the forward has joined the team again.
Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women's career scoring record, making a 3-pointer from about 35 feet in the first quarter for No. 4 Iowa against Michigan on Thursday night.
Tiger Woods settled for a haphazard one-over-par 72 in the first round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday as his surgically-repaired back caused him problems.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley said last fall's contentious United Auto Workers' strike changed Ford's relationship with the union to the point where it will “think carefully” about where it builds future vehicles, Ford's top executive said Thursday.
