Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted "cruelty and exclusion at every turn," including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.
Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Nov. 8 election nears, Biden has turned to an unlikely source for a solution: his predecessor's playbook.
Biden last week invoked a Trump-era rule known as Title 42 -- which Biden's own Justice Department is fighting in court -- to deny Venezuelans fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the border. The rule, first invoked by Trump in 2020, uses emergency public health authority to allow the United States to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border, based on the need to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Under the new Biden administration policy, Venezuelans who walk or swim across America's southern border will be expelled and any Venezuelan who illegally enters Mexico or Panama will be ineligible to come to the United States. But as many as 24,000 Venezuelans will be accepted at U.S. airports, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia's invasion in February.
Mexico has insisted that the U.S. admit one Venezuelan on humanitarian parole for each Venezuelan it expels to Mexico, according to a Mexican official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke condition of anonymity. So if the Biden administration paroles 24,000 Venezuelans to the U.S., Mexico would take no more than 24,000 Venezuelans expelled from the U.S.
The Biden policy marks an abrupt turn for the White House, which just weeks ago was lambasting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, both Republicans, for putting Venezuelan migrants "fleeing political persecution" on buses and planes to Democratic strongholds.
"These were children, they were moms, they were fleeing communism," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at the time.
Biden's new policy has drawn swift criticism from immigrant advocates, many of them quick to point out the Trump parallels.
"Rather than restore the right to asylum decimated by the Trump administration ... the Biden administration has dangerously embraced the failures of the past and expanded upon them by explicitly enabling expulsions of Venezuelan migrants," said Jennifer Nagda, policy director of the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights.
The administration says the policy is aimed at ensuring a "lawful and orderly" way for Venezuelans to enter the U.S.
Why the turnaround?
For more than a year after taking office in January 2021, Biden deferred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which used its authority to keep in place the Trump-era declaration that a public health risk existed that warranted expedited expulsion of asylum-seekers.
Members of Biden's own party and activist groups had expressed skepticism about the public health underpinnings for allowing Title 42 to remain in effect, especially when COVID-19 was spreading more widely within the U.S. than elsewhere.
After months of internal deliberations and preparations, the CDC on April 1 said it would end the public health order and return to normal border processing of migrants, giving them a chance to request asylum in the U.S.
Homeland Security officials braced for a resulting increase in border crossings.
But officials inside and outside the White House were conflicted over ending the authority, believing it effectively kept down the number of people crossing the border illegally, according to senior administration officials.
A court order in May that kept Title 42 in place due to a challenge from Republican state officials was greeted with quiet relief by some in the administration, according to officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal discussions.
The recent increase in migration from Venezuela, sparked by political, social and economic instability in the country, dashed officials' hopes that they were finally seeing a lull in the chaos that had defined the border region for the past year.
By August, Venezuelans were the second-largest nationality arriving at the U.S. border after Mexicans. Given that U.S. tensions with Venezuela meant migrants from the country could not be sent back easily, the situation became increasingly difficult to manage.
So an administration that had rejected many Trump-era policies aimed at keeping out migrants, that had worked to make the asylum process easier and that had increased the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. now turned to Title 42.
It brokered a deal to send the Venezuelans to Mexico, which already had agreed to accept migrants expelled under Title 42 if they are from Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador.
All the while, Justice Department lawyers continue to appeal a court decision that has kept Title 42 in place. They are opposing Republican attorneys general from more than 20 states who have argued that Title 42 is "the only safety valve preventing this Administration's already disastrous border control policies from descending into an unmitigated catastrophe."
Under Title 42, migrants have been expelled more than 2.3 million times from the U.S. after crossing the country's land borders illegally from Canada or Mexico, though most try to come through Mexico.
The administration had announced it would stop expelling migrants under Title 42 starting May 23 and go back to detaining and deporting migrants who did not qualify to enter and remain in the U.S. -- a longer process that allows migrants to request asylum in the U.S.
"We are extremely disturbed by the apparent acceptance, codification, and expansion of the use of Title 42, an irrelevant health order, as a cornerstone of border policy," said Thomas Cartwright of Witness at the Border. "One that expunges the legal right to asylum."
A separate lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union also is trying to end Title 42, an effort that could render the administration's proposal useless.
"People have a right to seek asylum -- regardless of where they came from, how they arrive in the United States, and whether or not they have family here," said ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt.
Long reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia launches criminal probe after 11 recruits shot dead
Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said on Sunday, as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russia's RIA news agency, citing the defence ministry, said two gunmen had opened fire during a firearms training exercise on Saturday.
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor's office in separatist Donetsk
Pro-Kremlin officials on Sunday blamed Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor's office in a key Ukrainian city controlled by the separatists. Separately, Ukrainian officials said Russian rockets struck a city across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, injuring six people.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Canada
As provinces across the country report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid emerging variants and the upcoming flu season, health experts are advising Canadians to not let their guards down.
'Loud and clear': Ken Sim and ABC party see decisive election victory in Vancouver
In a decisive victory, Ken Sim has ousted incumbent Kennedy Stewart to become the next mayor of Vancouver.
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
Sask. Premier Scott Moe looks to follow Quebec’s lead in push for more provincial autonomy
In a push for more provincial autonomy to develop its natural resources, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he may follow Quebec’s lead and make unilateral changes to the Constitution.
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
David Suzuki goes on profanity-laden rant at federal government news conference
Environmentalist David Suzuki ranted to federal government ministers, media and tourism industry workers at a news conference Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
Canadian arenas improving to combat temperature changes
In the case of ice rinks, refrigeration has historically meant moving the 'waste heat' outdoors through a coolant system. That's an increasingly big challenge as Canadian arena operators have to run their ice plants longer and at higher power to counteract warmer outdoor temperatures while also trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and not add to the warmer environment.
Canada
-
Anishinaabe comedian's 10-part series premieres on CTV Comedy Channel
Nestled somewhere in the vast boreal forest in northern Manitoba is the remote community of Grouse Lake First Nation. The small, fly-in community lives by its own rules and is home to a tight-knit group of family and friends, not unlike many First Nations across the country.
-
'Loud and clear': Ken Sim and ABC party see decisive election victory in Vancouver
In a decisive victory, Ken Sim has ousted incumbent Kennedy Stewart to become the next mayor of Vancouver.
-
Funeral date announced for two police officers killed in Innisfil
A joint funeral date for two members of South Simcoe Police Service killed last week in the line of duty has been announced.
-
Quebec author Simon Roy receives medically-assisted dying after battle with brain cancer
After battling brain cancer, Quebec author Simon Roy received medical assistance in dying Saturday afternoon, Éditions du Boréal said in a statement.
-
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
-
N.W.T. aurora begins attracting visitors in slow recovery of tourism industry
As aurora season begins in the Northwest Territories, some tourists have been heading north to view the dazzling displays of lights as the tourism industry slowly begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
World
-
Nikolas Cruz has avoided the death penalty, here's what's next for him now
Nikolas Cruz, the now 24-year-old who admitted to killing 17 people in Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018, has avoided the death penalty. A jury on Thursday recommended he be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, a decision which enraged many of the victims' families who said Cruz being allowed to live is not justice served.
-
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted "cruelty and exclusion at every turn," including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Nov. 8 election nears, Biden has turned to an unlikely source for a solution: his predecessor's playbook.
-
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars and other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships and even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars less than their value, according to authorities and court records.
-
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
Thousands of protesters, including France's newly crowned Nobel literature laureate, piled into the streets of Paris on Sunday, in a show of anger against the bite of rising prices and cranking up pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron.
-
Tehran prison blaze kills 4 inmates, injured 61
A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and antigovernment activists in Iran's capital killed four inmates, the country's judiciary said Sunday, in dramatic scenes that have reverberated across Iranian social media.
-
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor's office in separatist Donetsk
Pro-Kremlin officials on Sunday blamed Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor's office in a key Ukrainian city controlled by the separatists. Separately, Ukrainian officials said Russian rockets struck a city across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, injuring six people.
Politics
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe looks to follow Quebec’s lead in push for more provincial autonomy
In a push for more provincial autonomy to develop its natural resources, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he may follow Quebec’s lead and make unilateral changes to the Constitution.
-
'Let Haiti decide its own destiny': Canada sends armoured vehicles to Haiti, but experts question involvement
A shipment of armoured vehicles from Canada and the U.S. arrived in Haiti on Saturday as violence ensues in the nation, but some experts are questioning Canada's decision to intervene.
-
'I felt trapped and helpless': What Ottawa residents and local representatives told the convoy commission
The first round of witness testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act focused on the lived experience of downtown Ottawa residents, the concerns business groups had in their dealings with the city and police, as well as the perspectives from local councillors.
Health
-
Videogames can potentially trigger cardiac arrest in susceptible children, study finds
Playing videogames could trigger a potentially fatal cardiac episode in children with existing heart conditions, according to an international study published this week.
-
-
COVID-19 misinformation prompts some patients to refuse blood transfusions from vaccinated donors
As misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines spreads, doctors across Canada say some patients are refusing blood transfusions from vaccinated donors, putting their health at risk.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague
Elon Musk says he intends to morph Twitter into an 'everything app' he calls X.
-
A NASA spacecraft will swing by Earth on Sunday
NASA's Lucy spacecraft will skirt Earth, coming within just a few hundred miles of us on its journey to the far-off Jupiter Trojan asteroids.
-
Brain cells are capable of playing Pong: experiment
Human brain cells are capable of sentient, independent behaviour, according to a recent experiment by an Australian-led team of international researchers that showed neurons living in a petri dish were able to play a version of the video game Pong.
Entertainment
-
Anishinaabe comedian's 10-part series premieres on CTV Comedy Channel
Nestled somewhere in the vast boreal forest in northern Manitoba is the remote community of Grouse Lake First Nation. The small, fly-in community lives by its own rules and is home to a tight-knit group of family and friends, not unlike many First Nations across the country.
-
Beck backs out of North American leg of Arcade Fire 'We' tour
Live Nation has confirmed that American musician Beck will no longer be opening for the North American leg of Arcade Fire's “We” tour, which begins at the end of October. A media spokesperson for the entertainment company did not provide a reason for Beck's cancellation, and says the opener will instead be Haitian band Boukman Eksperyans.
-
'One of the funniest people': Harry Potter cast, fellow actors post tributes to Robbie Coltrane
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe is among those paying tribute to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the movie franchise, after his death was announced by his agent on Friday. He was 72.
Business
-
New U.K. Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming
Britain's new Treasury chief on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence.
-
Oil flow to Germany resumes after Poland fixed pipeline leak
The Polish operator of an oil pipeline running to Germany said Saturday that it has fixed the damage that caused a leak earlier this week and that the flow of crude oil from Russia has been fully restored.
-
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Lifestyle
-
Seattle's famous bus-riding dog Eclipse has died
Eclipse, the dog who became famous in Seattle and worldwide for her solo bus rides to the dog park, has died, according to her owner.
-
Lions rescued from Ukraine make Colorado sanctuary their forever home
Nine lions that were rescued from Ukraine have arrived safely at their new home in Colorado.
-
Tourists in Italy are behaving badly this year: Here's why
As travel restrictions dropped this summer and tourists flooded back to Europe, the news of visitors behaving badly in Italy just kept coming. But experts say tourists behaving badly is nothing new, it's just been awhile.
Sports
-
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins second tennis title in Florence
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second tennis title on Sunday beating American J.J. Wolf in Florence, Italy.
-
Holl scores winner as Leafs down Sens 3-2
Ilya Samonsov made 26 saves and Justin Holl scored the winner with 1:55 left in regulation Saturday as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2.
-
Calls for cultural change at Hockey Canada spark period of reckoning for sport
As sponsors distanced themselves from Hockey Canada over the past few weeks, it became clear they wanted to see more than just a change in leadership.
Autos
-
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023.
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.