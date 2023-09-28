Biden to send disaster assistance to Louisiana, as salt water threatens the state's drinking water
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that federal disaster assistance is available for Louisiana, which is working to slow a mass inflow of salt water creeping up the Mississippi River and threatening drinking water supplies in the southern part of the state.
Biden's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts, according to a news release from the White House. Additionally, the declaration will allow for more equipment, resources and federal money to address the saltwater intrusion.
"I'm grateful to the Biden administration for making this request a priority and responding quickly to help the people of South Louisiana," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a news release Wednesday.
For the second year in a row, salt water from the Gulf of Mexico has moved further up the Mississippi, threatening drinking water in communities that rely on the river for fresh water. Typically, the river's mighty flow keeps mass amounts of salt water from reaching too far inland, but hot and dry conditions across the country this summer triggered drought that slowed the Mississippi's flow and lowered its water levels.
In parts of Plaquemines Parish, the southeast corner of Louisiana encompasses the final stretch of the Mississippi River before it reaches the Gulf of Mexico, residents have relied on bottled water for cooking and drinking since June.
Drinking water advisories have been issued for some communities in the parish, warning people the water is unsafe to drink, especially for people with kidney disease, high blood pressure, those on a low-sodium diet, infants and pregnant women.
Now the salt water is moving further upriver and will likely reach Orleans, St. Bernard and Jefferson parishes by mid-to-late October, officials say.
Edwards wrote to Biden earlier this week to ask for federal help. In his letter, Edwards said that the issue "is of such severity and magnitude" that state and local authorities can no longer manage it on their own. Federal assistance is "necessary to save lives and to protect property, public health and safety or to lessen or avert the threat of a disaster," the governor wrote.
While officials say they are praying for rain to help increase the velocity of the drought-stricken river they are also taking matters into their own hands -- raising the height of an underwater levee used to block or slow the salt water and bringing in 15 million gallons of fresh water to treatment facilities in impacted areas.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
3 killed in shootings and an explosion as deadly violence continues in Sweden
Three people were killed overnight in separate incidents in Sweden as deadly violence linked to a feud between criminal gangs escalated.
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
Thousands of premature cancer deaths in women could have been prevented: researchers
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82
British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
GameStop names billionaire as CEO in turnaround push
GameStop named billionaire Ryan Cohen as its CEO and chairman on Thursday, tightening the activist investor's grip on the ailing brick-and-mortar videogame retailer that he intends to turn around.
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Trudeau apologizes over a man who fought for the Nazis being honoured in Parliament, a major EV battery announcement is set for today and an IED was set off in Barrie, Ont. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canada
-
Ukrainian vet debacle reignites call to remove controversial Oakville monument
An Oakville cemetery is once again facing calls to remove a monument that pays tribute to a Ukrainian unit that was recently thrust into the spotlight when controversy erupted over a decision to honour one of its veterans in the House of Commons.
-
Police agencies deny jurisdictional fight delayed Hardeep Nijjar murder investigation
Law enforcement agencies have denied allegations that a dispute over jurisdiction delayed the investigation into the murder of Surrey, B.C., Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
'Hate-motivated': 2 sought by Edmonton police after Pride flag torn down during protest
Edmonton police released suspect photos Wednesday as officers investigate a hate-motivated mischief case that happened during the local "1MillionMarch4Children" protest last week.
-
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
-
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
World
-
3 killed in shootings and an explosion as deadly violence continues in Sweden
Three people were killed overnight in separate incidents in Sweden as deadly violence linked to a feud between criminal gangs escalated.
-
Judge Chutkan denies Trump's request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Wednesday she won't recuse herself from Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case in Washington, rejecting the former president's claims that her past comments raise doubts about whether she can be fair.
-
Iraq's prime minister visits wedding fire victims as 2 more people die from their injuries
Iraq's prime minister on Thursday visited injured patients and the families of victims in northern Iraq days after a deadly wedding fire killed around 100 people, as two more people died from their injuries and additional remains were recovered.
-
NATO's secretary-general meets with Zelenskyy to discuss battlefield and ammunition needs in Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the status of the war and needs of troops on Thursday, the day after Russia accused Ukraine's Western allies of helping plan and conduct last week's missile strike on the Black Sea Fleet's headquarters on the annexed Crimean Peninsula.
-
Half of Nagorno-Karabakh's population flees as the separatist government says it will dissolve
The separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh said Thursday it will dissolve itself and the unrecognized republic will cease to exist by year's end after a nearly three-decade bid for independence, while Armenian officials said over half of the region's population has already fled.
-
A judge found Trump committed fraud in building his real-estate empire. Here's what happens next
A judge's ruling that Donald Trump committed fraud as he built his real-estate empire tarnishes the former U.S. president's image as a business titan and could strip him of his authority to make major decisions about the future of his marquee properties in his home state.
Politics
-
MPs expected to dig deeper on how war vet who fought with Nazis ended up in the House
The House of Commons will resume sitting this morning for the first time since Speaker Anthony Rota officially stepped down from his post.
-
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
-
Ottawa rolls out voluntary code of conduct for AI as 'fear' persists over its use
The federal government on Wednesday unfurled a voluntary code of conduct for generative AI, as anxiety persists over its proliferation and pace of development.
Health
-
Thousands of premature cancer deaths in women could have been prevented: researchers
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
-
These magnetic building blocks are being recalled due to an ingestion hazard: Health Canada
Some magnetic building blocks are being recalled by Health Canada as they do not meet the magnetic force requirements and pose ingestion hazards for children.
-
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law to protect doctors who mail abortion pills to other states
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that aims to stop other states from prosecuting doctors and pharmacists who mail abortion pills to patients in places where the procedure is banned.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists have observed antimatter free-falling due to gravity for the first time
For the first time, an international team of scientists have directly observed that antimatter – the mysterious counterpart to ordinary matter – free-falls under gravity, answering a question which has been the subject of endless speculation among the scientific community.
-
Man wanted in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere is arrested, police say
Police say a man wanted in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur has been arrested. Police didn't release any details of the circumstances surrounding the arrest of 32-year-old Jason Billingsley early Thursday, but planned a news conference later in the morning.
-
WATCH
WATCH Ghostly and rare 'Dumbo' octopus spotted off the coast of Hawaii
A rare 'Dumbo' octopus was caught on camera during an Ocean Exploration Trust deep-sea dive in Hawaii in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive area of protected ocean.
Entertainment
-
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony goes live for the first time, will stream on Disney+
Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent and New Edition will perform at this fall's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will be broadcast live for the first time.
-
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 tour dates until 2024 as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2023 tour will be postponed until 2024, citing doctor's advice.
Business
-
Netflix's DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final trip
The curtain is finally coming down on Netflix's once-iconic DVD-by-mail service, a quarter century after two Silicon Valley entrepreneurs came up with a concept that obliterated Blockbuster video stores while providing a springboard into video streaming that has transformed entertainment.
-
GameStop names billionaire as CEO in turnaround push
GameStop named billionaire Ryan Cohen as its CEO and chairman on Thursday, tightening the activist investor's grip on the ailing brick-and-mortar videogame retailer that he intends to turn around.
-
Canadian economy to get 'back on its feet' next year, Deloitte Canada says
Canada's near-term economic struggles will ease next year when growth returns and the Bank of Canada begins cutting its key lending rate, a new forecast from Deloitte Canada said.
Lifestyle
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
59-year-old Montreal skateboarder shreds stereotypes
At 59 years old, Montrealer Constantinos Gray recently decided to get back on a board again after 42 years.
-
These 2 Toronto restaurants now have Michelin stars
Two more Toronto restaurants have been awarded prestigious Michelin stars.
Sports
-
Judge helps Yankees hammer Jays 6-0; Toronto waits another day to clinch playoff spot
Aaron Judge hit a pair of two-run homers as the New York Yankees rolled past the Blue Jays 6-0 on Wednesday, forcing Toronto to wait at least another day to clinch a playoff spot.
-
Francona's beloved scooter stolen, stripped as Cleveland's manager gets ready to say goodbye to game
Terry Francona made it to the home finale, his last managing the Cleveland Guardians before retirement.
-
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift's bold appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship
Travis Kelce called an appearance by Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Chicago Bears last weekend pretty bold, but the All-Pro tight end insisted Wednesday that he wants to keep future details about their relationship private.
Autos
-
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
-
U.S. autoworkers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies
The United Auto Workers union says it will announce on Friday how it plans to expand its strike against Detroit's three automakers.
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles in the U.S. and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.