Biden to announce new rules for airlines and travel sites to be more transparent about additional fees
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday is expected to announce a new proposed rule that would require airlines and travel sites to be more transparent about additional fees that customers could be charged, including for baggage, flight changes or cancellations, a White House official tells CNN.
Under the proposed rule, airlines and travel sites "would have to disclose up front – the first time an airfare is displayed – any fees charged to sit with your child, for changing or cancelling your flight, and for checked or carry-on baggage," according to a draft news release by the Department of Transportation shared with CNN.
At a meeting with top Cabinet and administration officials on Monday, Biden is expected to call on other agencies to take similar action to increase transparency and limit add-on fees for American consumers.
The President will highlight in his speech how companies across industries impose "hidden fees that don't allow customers to see the full price of what they're buying," the White House official said.
"This is going to stop the airlines from hiding the true cost of your ticket, so that when you're searching you find the actual best deal – saving Americans money and spurring more competition on prices," one White House official told CNN. "Those fees add up. In 2021, top airlines made nearly $700 million just on cancellation and change fees alone."
Passengers deserve to know the true cost of their flights before they buy a ticket, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement on Sunday.
"This new proposed rule would require airlines to be transparent with customers about the fees they charge, which will help travellers make informed decisions and save money," he said.
Airlines for America, a trade group that represents major US air carriers, told CNN in a statement: "A4A member passenger airlines – which are fierce competitors – already offer transparency to consumers from first search to touchdown. US airlines are committed to providing the highest quality of service, which includes clarity regarding prices, fees and ticket terms."
"A4A passenger carriers provide details regarding the breakdown of airfares on their websites, providing consumers clarity regarding the total cost of a ticket. This includes transparency regarding taxes and government fees on airline tickets, which account for more than 20% of many domestic one-stop, round trip tickets."
Tens of thousands of flight cancellations and delays this summer prompted Buttigieg to direct the Department of Transportation to publish a new online dashboard to allow passengers to find comparative information on what each of the large US airlines provides to passengers when delays or cancellations are caused by factors within the airlines' control. Several major US carriers updated their policies in response to calls from DOT for more transparency. Airlines have struggled with staffing shortages and summer weather.
Monday's meeting is scheduled to be the third gathering of the White House Competition Council, which was formed last fall and is charged with promoting competition across the US economy and lowering costs for American families. The group consists of eight Cabinet members and the chairs of seven independent agencies.
Meeting participants are expected to include Buttigieg, Secretaries Janet Yellen of Treasury, Lloyd Austin of Defense, Tom Vilsack of Agriculture, Xavier Becerra of Health and Human Services, Director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young and Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Cecilia Rouse.
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Port aux Basques woman shares her survival story after being swept up in Fiona storm surge
A woman from Port aux Basques, N.L., is sharing her story of survival after she was swept under a Jeep and had to be rescued as post-tropical storm Fiona battered the small coastal town.
PM Trudeau to visit regions impacted by Fiona 'soon', NDP request emergency debate
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be visiting the regions in Atlantic Canada impacted by Fiona 'as soon as possible this week.' And, as MPs head back into the House of Commons for the first time after this weekend's storm, the NDP are requesting an emergency debate to discuss 'the urgent and escalating situation in Atlantic Canada.'
Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Snowden
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday granted citizenship to former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, nine years after he exposed the scale of secret surveillance operations by the National Security Agency
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane this week.
Inquest begins in death of Indigenous teen found near Hamilton group home
A coroner's inquest examining the death of an Indigenous teenager whose body was found near a group home in Hamilton has begun.
Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis
As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can't afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle.
Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up
A young man shot a Russian military officer at close range at an enlistment office Monday, in an unusually bold attack reflecting resistance to the Russian leadership's efforts to mobilize hundreds of thousands of men to wage war on Ukraine.
Here's how to donate to Fiona relief for Atlantic Canada
Canadians who are not impacted by the devastation caused by post-tropical storm Fiona over the weekend are being asked by the Red Cross to donate to relief efforts.
Food, shelter top priorities as Fiona damage becomes clear
Residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are coming to terms with the full scope of the damage left behind after post-tropical storm Fiona tore through the region over the weekend as one of the strongest storms Canada's East Coast has ever faced.
Suspect in Montreal South Shore triple homicide, fire to appear in court
A man suspected to be involved in a triple homicide in Brossard is expected to appear in court to face charges of murder and arson.
How Giorgia Meloni's party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy
Here's a look at how Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a fringe far-right group to Italy's biggest party.
Building collapse near Kenyan capital kills 3; more missing
A multi-storey building collapsed outside Kenya's capital Monday, killing a woman and two children, and rescuers picked through the debris in search of a family reported missing.
'Pig butchering' a global human trafficking scam
Experts are warning Canadians of a so-called “pig butchering” scam that involves victims of human trafficking sending seemingly harmless wrong-number text messages designed to lure people into handing over their life savings.
Around 100 Canadian troops deployed to each of N.S., P.E.I., N.L. for post-Fiona recovery: feds
In an update Sunday regarding the devastation of post-tropical storm Fiona in Atlantic Canada, federal officials confirmed that the Canadian Armed Forces are already on the ground in several provinces to assist and are on their way to others.
HIV spike among B.C. drug users associated with COVID-19 lockdown, research says
A new study says reduced access to HIV services during early COVID-19 lockdowns in British Columbia was associated with a "sharp increase" in HIV transmission among some drug users.
-
COVID raises risk of long-term brain injury, large U.S. study finds
People who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for a host of brain injuries a year later compared with people who were never infected by the coronavirus, U.S. researchers report.
-
Months-long waits for breast biopsies 'unacceptable,' says B.C. doctor
A B.C. doctor is sounding the alarm, saying women are waiting months for biopsies to determine if they have breast cancer.
Hurricane forces NASA moon rocket to shelter; launch on hold
Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, adding weeks of delay to the lunar-orbiting test flight.
-
Walmart enters the metaverse with Roblox experiences
Walmart announced Monday it is launching two immersive online experiences with Roblox, a metaverse mega-platform extremely popular with young kids.
-
Jupiter is about to make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years
Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday, September 26, according to NASA.
James Earl Jones is hanging up his cape as Darth Vader
James Earl Jones, who for decades has provided Darth Vader's iconic, menacing voice, will not record new lines for new "Star Wars" projects.
-
Krakow cancels Roger Waters gigs, urges him to visit Ukraine
The Polish city of Krakow cancelled gigs by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters because of his sympathetic stance toward Russia in its war against Ukraine, a local councilman said Monday, inviting the singer to visit Ukraine with him to see the extent of Russian crimes.
-
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna will take centre stage at February's Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday.
War in Ukraine drags on global economy into 2023, OECD says
Russia's war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are dragging down global economic growth more than expected and driving up inflation that will stay high into next year, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said Monday in a darkening outlook.
-
Scotiabank CEO Brian Porter to retire next year, Finning CEO will take over
Scotiabank says chief executive Brian Porter will retire at the end of January next year.
-
Stocks waver on Wall Street following another dismal week
Stocks wavered between gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as the market comes off another week of big losses.
Flashes of bold UN talk on feminism, masculinity, patriarchy
Few men in power have delved deeply into gender equality on the main stage of the United Nations this month, but the ones who did went there boldly: claiming feminist credibility, selling 'positive masculinity' and resolutely demanding an end to The Patriarchy.
-
'You don't know until you try': Winnipeg artist still painting at age 90
A Winnipeg painter is still sharing her passion with others after decades in the field.
-
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show
Kim Kardashian took Milan by storm on Saturday, curating a new collection for Dolce & Gabbana that took inspiration from 20 years of archival looks.
Brett Favre also sought welfare money for football facility: texts
After Mississippi spent millions of dollars in welfare money on Brett Favre's pet project, a university volleyball arena, the retired NFL quarterback tried two years later to get additional cash from the state's welfare agency for another sports facility, new court documents show.
-
Canada's Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles Sunday, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup.
-
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.
-
Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year
Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year.
-
Over 1M Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.