Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

U.S. President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after he fell trying to get off his bike to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) U.S. President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after he fell trying to get off his bike to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social